Tata Open Maharashtra Tickets Sale: Date, Price Slabs And Where To Buy - All You Need To Know

Pune, December 24, 2022: The action at the Tata Open Maharashtra will unfold amidst fans' cheers as the spectators will be back in the stands during the fifth edition of South Asia's only ATP 250 tournament.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was held behind closed doors last year but fans can now join the grand celebration of the fifth edition of the tournament, scheduled to be held from December 31 to January 7 at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

Tournament Director of Tata Open Maharashtra and Chairman of Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association, Prashant Sutar is delighted to welcome fans back to the stadium.

"We are delighted to welcome the fans back to the stadium. We had allowed some restricted public entry for the last few days of the competition last year by taking necessary safety precautions but this year the stadium is fully opened for the fans," said Sutar.

"This is a celebration year and I hope fans will come in numbers to cheer for their favourite stars and will make this edition even more special."

The Joint Secretary of All India Tennis Association and Secretary of Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association, Sunder Iyer, spoke on the importance of fan in sport.

"Fans are a crucial part of any sport. No event is complete without the support of the fans. Next sporting heroes are built in the stands as the live action motivates many youngsters," said Iyer.

"Tata Open Maharashtra is the top tennis event in India and this year many big players will enthral the fans with their skills . It's a great opportunity for young players to watch star players live and learn from close quarters."

Tata Open Maharashtra Ticket Info

The tickets will be available for Block A, B, C, D, E, F, G - with lowest price for preliminary rounds being INR 150 and the highest being INR 750.

On the other hand, the lowest ticket price will be INR 250 for the semi-finals and INR 500 for finals while the highest set at INR 1500 (semi-finals) and INR 1750 (finals).

Entry will be free for the qualifying rounds.

The tickets will be available on Zoonga.com from December 26. Fans can book tickets from the link: https://www.zoonga.com/tataopen

The 2014 US Open champion and world number 17 Marin Cilic will lead the highly competitive singles field whereas the three-time Grand Slam champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury will be the key attraction in the doubles.

The Tata Open Maharashtra, owned by IMG and managed by RISE Worldwide, will be conducted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association in association with the Government of India. The tournament is sponsored by Tata Motors.

The qualifiers will begin on December 31 while the main draw will be played from January 2-7.

Source: Media Release