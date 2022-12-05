Tennis coach Nick Bollettieri passes away; Americans disciple list has Agassi, Becker, Seles and Courier

New York, December 5: Legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri has died at the age of 91.

He founded the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, now the IMG Academy, and long since gained a reputation of being one of the most iconic coaches in the sport.

Tommy Haas, who was coached by Bollettieri, paid an emotional tribute to him on Monday (December 5).

The German posted on Instagram: “So many memories, I am not sure where to begin. Nickiiiii, that's how I have called you for the longest time.

“Thank you for your time, knowledge, commitment, expertise, the willingness to share your skill, your personal interest in mentoring me and giving me the best opportunity to follow my dreams.

“You were a dreamer and a doer, and a pioneer in our sport, truly one of a kind.

“I surely will miss you around the academy, our tennis talks, miss showing of [sic] your tan, white teeth and body fat, miss watching you do Tai Chi, miss playing golf with you watching you try to cheat, eating a Snickers bar and running for the bushes, and hearing all about your plans even at the age of 91.

"Thanks again for everything. RIP Nickiiiii.”

Andre Agassi, Monica Seles and Jim Courier were among the other players who were coached by Bollettieri.

Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki said goodbye to her former teacher via Twitter: “Thank you Nick! You have given so many children a place to live their dreams. You supported her with your knowledge and belief that anything is possible. You shaped the game of tennis. You are greatly missed. Rest in peace, Nick.”

Bollettieri worked in his academy in Bradenton, Florida until old age, where he formed numerous stars. His protégés included Andre Agassi, Monica Seles, Maria Sharapova, Jim Courier and Anna Kurnikowa.

At times, Boris Becker and Tommy Haas also relied on the expertise of Bollettieri, who was born Nicholas James Bollettieri on July 31, 1931 in Pelham, New York.

Bollettieri earned a reputation as a motivator and hard worker, shaping ten eventual world number ones in all.