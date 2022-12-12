Tennis Premier League 2022: Finecab Hyderabad Strikers clinch title for second successive season

Pune, December 12: Finecap Hyderabad Strikers defeated Mumbai Leon Army 41-32 in the finals of Tennis Premier League (TPL) 2022 to clinch their second successive title at the at the Balewadi Stadium on Sunday (December 11).

The season 4 of the Tennis Premier League closed out with an enthralling final day that saw two entertaining semi-finals and a repeat of the finals from last year.

The first semi-final saw Finecab Hyderabad Strikers face Chennai Stallions. Conny Perrin of Finecab Hyderabad Strikers drew with Ekaterina Kazionova of Chennai Stallions in a game that ended 10-all.

The next match was the Men's Singles where Nikki Poonacha of Finecab Hyderabad beat Mathias Bourge of Chennai Stallions 13-7.

It was followed by the Mixed Doubles between Sriram Balaji and Conny Perrin of Finecab Hyderabad who took on Ekaterina Kazionova and Anirudh Chanderashekhar of Chennai Stallions that ended at 13-7, with Hyderabad victorious.

Hyderabad continued their winning streak in the Men's Doubles played by Sriram Balaji and Nikki Poonacha who beat Mathias Bourge and Anirudh Chanderashekhar of Chennai Stallions which ended at 12-8. Hyderabad swept Chennai stallions by a total of 48-32 to reach the finals.

The second semi-finals saw Mumbai Leon Army go up against Bengaluru Spartans. Karman Kaur Thandi of Bengaluru Spartans defeated Akanksha Nitture of Mumbai Leon Army 13-7 in the Women's Singles.

In the Men's singles category Ramkumar Ramanathan of Mumbai Leon Army beat Siddharth Rawat of Bengaluru Spartans 11-9.

The Mixed double game followed after which was played by Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Akanksha Netturi of Mumbai Leon Army clashed against Vishnu Vardhan & Karman Kaur Thandi of Bengaluru Spartans in which Mumbai beat Bengaluru 12-8.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Jeevan Nedunnchezhiyan of Mumbai Leon Army beat Siddharth Rawat and Vishnu Vardhan of Bengaluru Spartans 11-9 and led the Mumbai Spartans into the finals with a final score of 41-39.

The grand finale saw a repeat of the final from season 3 as Finecab Hyderabad Strikers clashed against Mumbai Leon Army. Akanksha Nitture of Mumbai Leon Army lost to Conny Perrin of Finecab Hyderabad Strikers 13-7.

In the Men's Singles category Ramkumar Ramanathan of Mumbai Leon Army beat Nikki Poonacha of Finecab Hyderabad Strikers,12-8.

The next game was the Mixed Doubles category in which Jeevan Nedunnchezhiyan & Akanksha Netturi of Mumbai Leon Army beat Sriram Balaji and Conny Perrin of Finecab Hyderabad 13-7.

The final match of the league was that of the Men's Doubles, which was played by Ramkumar Ramanathan and Jeevan Nedunnchezhiyan of Mumbai Leon Army who lost Sriram Balaji and Nikki Poonacha of Finecab Hyderabad 14-6.

The final score read 41-32 in favour of Finecab Hyderabad Strikers, who retained their league title and were crowned champions of the Tennis Premier League for the second year in a row.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Leon Army won the TPL Plus, the grassroots league of the Tennis Premier League that allows young tennis athletes a platform to learn form international and Indian stars.

Source: Media Release