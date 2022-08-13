Unvaccinated Djokovic pulls out of Cincinnati Masters

Bengaluru, August 13: Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has pulled out of next week's hard-court tournament in Cincinnati as he has not gotten any coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine shots and hence is not allowed to travel to the United States.

That is also why Djokovic is not expected to be able to enter the US Open, the year's last Grand Slam tournament, which begins in New York from August 29.

The 35-year-old who owns 21 Grand Slamss, just one behind Rafael Nadal for the men's record will now have to wait for more time to be on top,

The Serbian ace has said he will not get vaccinated against the illness caused by the COVID-19, even if that prevents him from playing in certain tournaments.

He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country and needed to sit out two events in the United States earlier this year, along with a tournament in Montreal this week.

Unvaccinated foreign citizens are not allowed to go to Canada or the US currently; the Cincinnati tournament's news release announcing Djokovic's withdrawal cited "travel restrictions."