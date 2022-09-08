US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner in an epic thriller; to take on Frances Tiafoe in semifinals

Bengaluru, September 8: Carlos Alcaraz edged Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-7 (7-9), 6-7 (0-6), 7-5, 6-3 in the second-longest match of US Open history to enter the semifinals of the last Grand Slam of the year where he will take on giant-killer Frances Tiafoe.

In a classic quarterfinal encounter that shattered the record for latest finish in tournament history when play ended at 2.50 am local time, Alcaraz outlasted Sinner, saving one match point in the fourth set en route to his 5hrs, 15min triumph.

Before this tie, the latest finish in US Open history was 2.26 am, which has happened three times.

The battle was the second-longest match in US Open history after the Stefan Edberg vs Michael Chang semifinal tie at the 1992 edition which had lasted 5hrs and 26min.

That year Edberg went on to win the title and Alcaraz eyes an encore as the Spaniard is a step closer to claiming the ATP world No.1 ranking for the first time, which will be achieved if he wins the title, or even if he makes the final and fifth seed Casper Ruud does not.

The 19-year-old is not fond of comparisons to compatriot Rafael Nadal, but his victory means he becomes the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist since the 22-time major winner in 2005.

Little separated Alcaraz and Sinner who will both have won huge admiration, but the Italian's 63 unforced errors compared to the Spaniard's 38 looks to have made the difference.

Alcaraz fought back from a Sinner match point in the fourth set, rallying to force a fifth, where he broke the Italian 11th seed in the eighth game before serving it out for victory.

Alcaraz blew opportunities too, including five set points in the second set, while he failed to serve out the third set before Sinner won the tie-break 7-0 to take all the momentum into the fourth.

But the emerging Alcaraz showcased his doggedness even after falling a break behind in the fourth, to set up a semifinal date against 22nd seed Tiafoe, who has beaten Andrey Rublev and Nadal in his past two matches.