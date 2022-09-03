US Open 2022: End of an era as Serena Williams goes down fighting to Ajla Tomljanovic in third round

Bengaluru, September 3: Serena Williams' farewell journey is over after a hard-fought 5-7, 7-6 (7-4) 1-6 loss to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open 2022 in New York on Friday night.

After shocking Estonian the No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, Serena was back under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium on to take on her Croatian-born Australian opponent for a place in the round-of-16.

In the first-ever WTA Tour level meeting Serena lost the first set to Tomljanovic, despite having a 5-3 lead at one point, but restored parity in the second which she won in tie-breakers.

It all boiled down to the decider where the world No.46 proved too good for the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Arthur Ashe Stadium has been as deafening as it has ever been in its 25 years for Serena's matches in US Open 2022.

Ciara, Russell Wilson and, as usual, Spike Lee were among the celebrities spotted during Serena's match against Tomljanovic.

The 29-tear-old is playing the best tennis of her life. Toljanovic made it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the second straight year (her career best in the majors), and has now won 11 of her past 12 matches, going back to Toronto.