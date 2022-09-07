US Open 2022: Khachanov sets up Ruud clash after taking out Kyrgios; Garcia, Jabeur in womens semifinals

Bengaluru, September 7: Karen Khachanov has edged Nick Kyrgios in a big-serving five-set three-and-a-half hour battle to charge into the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career at the US Open 2022.

The 27th-seeded Russian, who had fallen in the quarters at the 2019 French Open and 2021 Wimbledon Championships, prevailed 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 over the Australian 23rd seed to set up a semifinal date with fifth seed Casper Ruud.

In a match devoid of atmosphere in the first half and overflowing with electricity in the second half, the 27th seed withstood 31 aces and vocal crowd support for his opponent en route to a hard-fought win after earlier coming within two points of victory in the fourth set.

The result ended the run of Kyrgios who had won the most matches on the ATP Tour since losing July's Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic.

The Australian had also taken out reigning champion and top seed Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.

Khachanov, who fired 30 aces himself, advances to play Norway's Ruud, who has the opportunity to finish the tournament as the new world No. 1 in the ATP Rankings.