US Open 2022: Schedule, Dates, Timing in IST, TV Channel List and Live Streaming in India Details


The US Open 2022 is all set to start with the qualifying rounds on August 23 and the tournament will then continue with the main draw on August 29 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

Like the previous editions, the 142nd edition of the US Open will see players battling for the trophy in men's & women's singles, men's & women's doubles and mixed doubles category. The event will also feature senior and junior wheelchair category.

While the qualifying rounds take place from August 23 to August 26, the main draw will begin on August 29 and conclude on September 11 with the women's doubles final and men's singles final.

US Open Prize Money 2022: Breakdown of the Singles and Doubles tournament prize money

The mixed doubles and men's doubles final will take place on either September 9 or September 10, and the women's singles final will be held on September 10.

The US Open 2022 will see top stars and former champions including Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu among others in action.

Now, let's take a look at the US Open 2022 schedule, session times, telecast and live streaming info:

US Open 2022 Main Draw Schedule
DateDaySession Time (IST)Matches
August 29Monday8:30 PMMen's & Women's 1st Round
August 30Tuesday4:30 AMMen's & Women's 1st Round
August 30Tuesday8:30 PMMen's & Women's 1st Round
August 31Wednesday4:30 AMMen's & Women's 1st Round
August 31Wednesday8:30 PMMen's & Women's 2nd Round, Men's & Women's Doubles 1st Round
September 1Thursday4:30 AMMen's & Women's 2nd Round
September 1Thursday8:30 PMMen's & Women's 2nd Round, Men's & Women's Doubles 1st Round
September 2Friday4:30 AMMen's & Women's 2nd Round
September 2Friday8:30 PMMen's & Women's 3rd Round, Men's & Women's Doubles 2nd Round
September 3Saturday4:30 AMMen's & Women's 3rd Round
September 3Saturday8:30 PMMen's & Women's 3rd Round, Men's & Women's Doubles 2nd Round
September 4Sunday4:30 AMMen's & Women's 3rd Round
September 4Sunday8:30 PMMen's & Women's Round of 16, Men's & Women's Doubles 3rd Round
September 5Monday4:30 AMMen's & Women's Round of 16
September 5Monday8:30 PMMen's & Women's Round of 16, Men's & Women's Doubles 3rd Round
September 6Tuesday4:30 AMMen's & Women's Round of 16
September 6Tuesday9:30 PMMen's & Women's Quarterfinals, Men's & Women's Doubles Quarterfinals
September 7Wednesday4:30 AMMen's & Women's Quarterfinals
September 7Wednesday8:30 PMWomen’s Doubles Quarterfinals
September 7Wednesday9:30 PMMen’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
September 8Thursday4:30 AMMen’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
September 8Thursday8:30 PMMen's Doubles Semifinals
September 9Friday4:30 AMWomen's Semifinals
September 9Friday9:30 PMMen's Doubles Final (or Mixed Doubles Final)
September 10Saturday12:30 AMMen's Semifinals
September 10Saturday4:30 AMMen's Semifinals
September 10Saturday9:30 PMMen's Doubles Final (or Mixed Doubles Final)
September 11Sunday1:30 AMWomen’s Final
September 11Sunday10:30 PMWomen’s Doubles Final
September 12Monday1:30 AMMen’s Final

Note: Schedule is subject to change and will be updated if there is any change made after the full schedule is revealed.

US Open 2022 Broadcasters

United States: ESPN

India: Sony Pictures Network (SPN)

United Kingdom: Amazon Prime

US Open 2022 TV Channel List and Live Streaming in India

The Sony Pictures Network (SPN) hold the broadcast rights for the US Open 2022 in India. Select matches will be shown on Sony TEN 2 and Sony SIX channels.

The live streaming of select matches of the US Open 2022 in India will be available on Sony LIV app and website (subscription required).

Published On August 19, 2022

