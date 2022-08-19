US Open 2022: Schedule, Dates, Timing in IST, TV Channel List and Live Streaming in India Details

The US Open 2022 is all set to start with the qualifying rounds on August 23 and the tournament will then continue with the main draw on August 29 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

Like the previous editions, the 142nd edition of the US Open will see players battling for the trophy in men's & women's singles, men's & women's doubles and mixed doubles category. The event will also feature senior and junior wheelchair category.

While the qualifying rounds take place from August 23 to August 26, the main draw will begin on August 29 and conclude on September 11 with the women's doubles final and men's singles final.

The mixed doubles and men's doubles final will take place on either September 9 or September 10, and the women's singles final will be held on September 10.

The US Open 2022 will see top stars and former champions including Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu among others in action.

Now, let's take a look at the US Open 2022 schedule, session times, telecast and live streaming info: