US Open 2022: Serena Williams is the greatest womens player in the Open Era, says Purav Raja

Sisters' act

Serena's involvement at the US Open begins on Monday, with Venus following her on court, a day later. Both the sisters have accepted a wild-card entry offered by the US Open 2022 organisers for the women's doubles, with the first round scheduled for the following day.

Purav said Serena's charisma is something which extends beyond the baseline.

Greatest moment

'Whatever said and done, the US Open 2022 will be all about Serena. It'll be one of the greatest moment in American tennis. Having a female player of the magnitude of Serena doing such great things for the sport is just awesome.

'You'll be amazed to see how many people turn up to see her play. She's a hero for my mother, wife and daughter and for everybody in the world. That's the lesson that tennis brings and that's what tennis is all about,' added Purav.

No successor

Purav said it will be difficult to any other player to replicate Serena's success on the court.

'Over the years it has been so diverse at the top in women's tennis. It'll be difficult for a player to dominate the game like what Serena has done over the years. Iga (Swiatek) is one player who's coming up the ranks, but it isn't prudent to put any player in the same brackets as Serena,' he added.

Tributes to Sania

Purav also paid glowing tributes to compatriot Sania Mirza, who too has decided to hang up her racquets soon, though the ace Indian has pulled out of US Open 2022 due to an injury.

'We're going to miss Sania (Mirza) for sure. The kind of support and adulation she gets in India is phenomenal and she deserves every bit it.'

Watch the LIVE coverage of the US Open 2022 on SONY SIX & SONY TEN 2 channels from August 29 followed by the LIVE coverage of Quarterfinals from September 6 on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.