US Open 2022: Serena Williams thanks crazy crowd for extending her farewell campaign
Bengaluru, August 30: Retiring American tennis great Serena Williams said the crazy crowd support she received in the US Open 2022 first-round clash with Danka Kovinic helped her cross the line and extend her farewell campaign.
The 40-year-old, who will end her decorated playing career after this year's US Open, triumphed in one hour and 39 minutes with a 6-3, 6-3 win amid raucous scenes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
It was a star-studded turnout at the stadium to watch what could have been Serena's last singles' match, but the six-time US Open winner proved too good, extending her farewell campaign.
Match stats (Source: OPTA)
WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Kovinic - 18/25
Serena - 23/25
ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Kovinic - 6/8
Serena - 9/6
BREAK POINTS WON
Kovinic - 2/10
Serena- 5/11
Despite staying live in the tournament, Serena was honoured with a lengthy post-match ceremony including addresses from Oprah Winfrey and Billie Jean King and an extended interview with Gayle King, followed by a pre-organised crowd display where letters on cards showed the words "We Love Serena".
The 23-time Grand Slam champion appeared nervy early, including two double faults in the first game, and letting a 2-0 lead slip to trail by a break at 2-3 in the first set.
Serena won the next four games to clinch the opening frame and was decisive in the second set.
'The crowd was crazy,' Serena said. 'It really helped pull me through... I was really calm. Yes, I got this.' The triumph marked the first step on Serena's farewell tour at the US Open, although she has a sterner test next in the second round against second seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday which will likely attract another wild crowd.
'Just keep coming out and supporting me as long as I'm here, and know that I love you so much and I'm so excited to be here,' Serena added.
Serena was asked about her decision to move on from playing tennis, which she described as her 'evolution' rather than retirement in an essay in Vogue.
'It's been a very hard decision,' she said. 'I think when you're passionate about something and you love something so much, it's always hard to walk away. 'Sometimes I think it's harder to walk away than to not. That's been the case for me. I've been trying to decide for a little while what to do. 'I think now's the time. I just have a family. There's other chapters in life. I call it evolution.'
Serena's involvement at the US Open 2022 began on Monday and her sister Venus Williams will follow her on court, a day later.
Both the sisters have accepted a wild-card entry offered by the US Open 2022 organisers for the women's doubles, with the first round scheduled for the following day.