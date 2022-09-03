US Open 2022: Serena Williams will inspire generations to come, says Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan

Bengaluru, September 3: Though Serena Williams' farewell journey ended with a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at US Open 2022, Indian tennis ace Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan believes the American tennis great's legacy will continue to inspire the coming generations.

After two hard-fought matches, Serena was back under lights on Friday (September 2) night in front of a sell-out crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium against her Croatian-born Australian opponent.

The 40-year-old fought hard again before going down 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 1-6 in a thrilling contest which lasted three hours and seven minutes in what could probably be the last singles match of her illustrious tennis career.

"To exhibit this kind of form in the twilight of your career in what could probably be her last tournament is just fantastic. What Serena Williams is doing right now to the women's tennis and the sport in general can't be compared to anything else," Jeevan told a group of invited journalists in a virtual media interaction hosted by Sony Sports Network, who have the exclusive broadcast rights of US Open 2022 in India.

It may be recalled on August 9, Serena had announced to the world that she was getting ready to step away from her playing career, leaving unclear exactly when the end would be, although she hinted it could come at the US Open 2022

At US Open 2022, Serena began her WTA Tour farewell on a sound note, defeating unheralded Montenegrin Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion then extended her farewell journey by shocking Estonia's world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (74), 2-6, 6-3 in a thrilling second-round tie that lasted 2hrs and 27min.

She seemed like doing an encore against world Tomljanavoc, but the world No.46 proved too good to her.