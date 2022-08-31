US Open 2022: Two-time champion Naomi Osaka eliminated by Danielle Collins in the first round

New York, August 31: Naomi Osaka's difficult run of form continued in the opening round of the US Open on Tuesday (August 30), going down against Danielle Collins 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in the final match of the night.

Osaka was the unseeded party as she went up against the world number 19, but she appeared to have things clicking early as she collected an early break of serve to rattle off the first three games of the match.

But as would be a theme in the back-and-forth contest, Collins fought right back, taking the next three games to even things up.

Collins' serve was not sharp throughout the clash – committing all nine of the match's double faults – but she found a couple of crucial first serves in the tiebreaker to come away with the first set.

Just like the first set, it was Osaka nabbing the early break in the second, but that advantage was again wiped out instantly as Collins fought back to level, before breaking again to go up 5-3 with a chance to serve it out.

Osaka had two break points in the final game, but could not extend the contest as Collins saved five out of six break opportunities in the second set, while taking two of her three chances.

Data Slam: Osaka's yearly grand slam streak comes to an end

This will be the first year since 2017 that Osaka has not won a grand slam, after her two Australian Open victories in 2019 and 2021 and two US Open crowns in 2018 and 2020.

She has now lost four matches in a row for the first time since 2018, and six of her past seven.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Osaka – 25/19

Collins – 23/24

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Osaka – 8/0

Collins – 1/9

BREAK POINTS WON

Osaka – 2/8

Collins – 3/5