US Open Winners: Full List of Mens and Womens Singles Champions and Runners Up From the Open Era

The US Open, organized by the United States Tennis Association (USTA), is a hard court tennis grand slam tournament that is held once every year.

Founded in 1881, the US Open started off as competition on grass and later on clay surface for two years in 1975 and 1977, and finally moving to hard courts since 1978.

Also from 1978, US Open is being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens, New York City. US Open, earlier known as US National Championship, has been held 141 times so far with many champions crowned over the years.

Like every other major tournament, US Open also consists of five primary championships - men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, and mixed doubles alongside events for senior, junior, and wheelchair players.

Although the US Open has been held 141 times, there have been only 54 editions since the Open Era in 1968. In the Amateur Era, three players - Bill Tilden, William Larned and Richard Sears have won the title 7 times each in men's singles.

In the Open Era, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Jim Connors have won the title most with five championships each. Also, the Americans have won the men's title the most - 85 times in the Amateur and Open Era put together.

As far as the women's singles competition is concerned, Molla Bjurstedt Mallory won the title 8 times in the Amateur Era, while Serena Williams and Chris Evert have won the championship six times each in the Open Era.

Now, here we take a look at the US Open winners list - the men's and women's Champions and Runners Up from the Open Era: