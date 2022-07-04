Wimbledon 2022, July 4 Order of Play and Schedule: Live Streaming in India and TV Channel List

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will headline the singles round of 16 action on Day 8 of Wimbledon 2022 on Monday (July 4) at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

On Day 7 (July 3), the likes of Jelena Ostapenko, Caroline Garcia, Heather Watson, Carlos Alcaraz along with America duo Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe exited lost their respective round of 16 matches.

Jannik Sinner, David Goffin, Cameron Norrie, Marie Bouzkova, Jule Niemeier and Tatjana Maria were among the singles reaching the quarterfinal stage.

Meanwhile, India's Sania Mirza and mixed doubles partner Mate Pavic received a walkover win and the duo will play their quarterfinal on Monday (July 4) against John Peers and Gabriela Dabrowski.

On Day 8 at the All England Club Centre Court, Spanish great Nadal will look to dismantle 21st seeded Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp after Aussie Nick Kyrgios faces American Brandon Nakashima and, favourites Paula Badosa and Simon Halep battle for a last 8 spot.

On court 1, Elena Rybakina meets Petra Martic followed by Jason Kubler and Taylor Fritz showdown and finally Amanda Anisimova faces Harmony Tan. On Court 2, Cristian Garin faces Alex De Minaur and, Alize Cornet meets Ajla Tomljanovic.

Apart from the aforementioned names, there will be more matches from men's, women's and mixed doubles pairs, who will continue their action on Monday (July 4).

Now, let's take a look at the order of play, tentative timing of matches in IST, live streaming and telecast information of Wimbledon 2022 in India:

CENTRE COURT

Brandon Nakashima vs Nick Kyrgios - 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST)

Followed by Paula Badosa vs Simona Halep - Not Before 3:30 PM Local Time (8 PM IST)

Followed by Botic Van De Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal - Not Before 4:45 PM Local Time (9:15 PM IST)

COURT 1

Elena Rybakina vs Petra Martic - 1:00 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Jason Kubler vs Taylor Fritz - Not Before 2:15 PM Local Time (6:45 PM IST)

Followed by Amanda Anisimova vs Harmony Tan - Not Before 4:15 PM Local Time (8:45 PM IST)

COURT 2

Cristian Garin vs Alex De Minaur - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Alize Cornet vs Ajla Tomljanovic - Not Before 1:00 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Yifan Xu / Zhaoxuan Yang vs Alexa Guarachi / Andreja Klepac - Not Before 2:15 PM Local Time (6:45 PM IST)

Followed by Jack Sock / Coco Gauff vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin / Alize Cornet - Not Before 3:30 PM Local Time (8 PM IST)

COURT 3

Harriet Dart / Heather Watson vs Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares vs John Peers / Filip Polasek - Not Before 1:00 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Robert Farah / Jelena Ostapenko vs Nikola Cacic / Aleksandra Krunic - Not Before 3 PM Local Time (7:30 PM IST)

Followed by Mate Pavic / Sania Mirza vs John Peers / Gabriela Dabrowski - Not Before 4:35 PM Local Time (8:50 PM IST)

COURT 12

Alicja Rosolska / Erin Routliffe vs Asia Muhammad / Ena Shibahara - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Jonny O'Mara / Ken Skupski vs Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies - Not Before 1:00 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Court 18

Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski vs Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell - Not Before 1 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Jean-Julien Rojer / Ena Shibahara vs Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur - Not Before 4 PM Local Time (8:30 PM IST)

Court 14

Santiago Gonzalez / Andres Molteni vs Denis Kudla / Jack Sock - 1 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Court 15

Elise Mertens / Shuai Zhang vs Nadiia Kichenok / Raluca Olaru - Not Before 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST)

Wimbledon 2022 Live Streaming and TV Channel List in India

Select matches will be shown live on Star Sports Network in India via Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD, Star Sport Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2HD channels, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.