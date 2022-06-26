The Wimbledon 2022 is all set to start with the men's and women's singles first round matches on Monday (June 27) at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

The men's singles competition will not feature Swiss great Roger Federer along with world number one Daniil Medvedev and world number two Alexander Zverev, but the main draw will see the likes of grand slam record holder Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in action.

While Djokovic, who is aiming for his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title, will play on the opening day, Nadal, who looks to keep a calendar slam hopes alive, will take the court on Tuesday (June 28).

Apart from Djokovic, the likes of Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, Stan Wawrinka and Carlos Alcaraz will be among the 64 men in action on the opening day at the All England Club.

In the women's singles competition, Britain's own rising star Emma Raducanu will be in action in the center court, while former champion Angelique Kerber alongside some top seeds like Ons Jabeur, Annet Kontaveit and Maria Sakkari will be seen in action on Monday (June 27).

Now, let's take a look at the order of play, tentative timing of matches in IST, live streaming and telecast information of Wimbledon 2022 in India: