Wimbledon 2022, June 27 Order of Play: Live Streaming in India, TV Channel List & Timing in IST
The Wimbledon 2022 is all set to start with the men's and women's singles first round matches on Monday (June 27) at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.
The men's singles competition will not feature Swiss great Roger Federer along with world number one Daniil Medvedev and world number two Alexander Zverev, but the main draw will see the likes of grand slam record holder Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in action.
While Djokovic, who is aiming for his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title, will play on the opening day, Nadal, who looks to keep a calendar slam hopes alive, will take the court on Tuesday (June 28).
Apart from Djokovic, the likes of Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, Stan Wawrinka and Carlos Alcaraz will be among the 64 men in action on the opening day at the All England Club.
In the women's singles competition, Britain's own rising star Emma Raducanu will be in action in the center court, while former champion Angelique Kerber alongside some top seeds like Ons Jabeur, Annet Kontaveit and Maria Sakkari will be seen in action on Monday (June 27).
Now, let's take a look at the order of play, tentative timing of matches in IST, live streaming and telecast information of Wimbledon 2022 in India:
|Match
|Court No.
|Timing in IST
|Tommy Paul vs Fernando Verdasco
|4
|3:30 PM
|Maximilian Marterer vs Aljaz Bedene
|8
|3:30 PM
|Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vilanos
|12
|3:30 PM
|Frances Tiafoe vs Andrea Vavassori
|17
|3:30 PM
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Ugo Humbert
|6
|3:30 PM
|Adrian Mannarino vs Max Purcell
|14
|3:30 PM
|Thiago Monteiro vs Jaume Munar
|11
|3:30 PM
|Benoit Paire vs Quentin Halys
|9
|3:30 PM
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Hubert Hurkacz
|3
|3:30 PM
|Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Lukas Rosol
|15
|3:30 PM
|Cameron Norrie vs Pablo Andujar
|2
|3:30 PM
|Enzo Couacaud vs John Isner
|18
|4:45 PM (Tentative)
|Alejandro Tabilo vs Laslo Dere
|7
|4:45 PM (Tentative)
|Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Kamil Majchrzak
|16
|4:45 PM (Tentative)
|Federico Coria vs Jiri Vesely
|9
|5:30 PM (Tentative)
|John Millman vs Miomir Kecmanovic
|14
|5:30 PM (Tentative)
|Novak Djokovic vs Kwon Soon-woo
|Center
|6 PM
|Oscar Otte vs Peter Gojowczyk
|7
|6:45 PM (Tentative)
|Daniel Altmaier vs Mikael Ymer
|8
|6:45 PM (Tentative)
|Tallon Griekspoor vs Fabio Fognini
|16
|6:45 PM (Tentative)
|Dusan Lajovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta
|15
|6:45 PM (Tentative)
|Jannik Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka
|2
|6:45 PM (Tentative)
|Jay Clarke vs Chris Harrison
|18
|6:45 PM (Tentative)
|Jan-Lennard Struff vs Carlos Alcaraz
|1
|6:45 PM (Tentative)
|Tim van Rijthoven vs Federico Delbonis
|11
|6:45 PM (Tentative)
|Alexander Bublik vs Marton Fucsovics
|10
|7:15 PM (Tentative)
|David Goffin vs Radu Albot
|17
|8 PM (Tentative)
|Taro Daniel vs Sebastian Baez
|6
|8 PM (Tentative)
|Ryan Peniston vs Henri Laaksonen
|3
|8 PM (Tentative)
|Steve Johnson vs Grigor Dimitrov
|12
|8 PM (Tentative)
|Carlos Taberner vs Reilly Opelka
|4
|8 PM (Tentative)
|Andy Murray vs James Duckworth
|Center
|9:15 PM (Tentative)
- Tentative timing means the match will start after the previous match on the respective court ends.
|Match
|Court No.
|Timing in IST
|Jodie Anna Burrage vs Lesia Tsurenko
|18
|3:30 PM
|Yiena In-Albon vs Alison Riske
|10
|3:30 PM
|Anhelina Kalinina vs Anna Bondar
|7
|3:30 PM
|Katerina Siniakova vs Maja Chwalinska
|16
|3:30 PM
|Rebecca Marino vs Katarzyna Kawo
|10
|4:45 PM (Tentative)
|Aleksandra Krunic vs Sorana Cristea
|8
|5:30 PM (Tentative)
|Kaja Juvan vs Beatriz Haddad Maia
|12
|5:30 PM (Tentative)
|Camila Osario vs Elise Mertens
|4
|5:30 PM (Tentative)
|Clara Tauson vs Mai Hontoma
|6
|5:30 PM (Tentative)
|Bernarda Pera vs Annett Kontaveit
|2
|5:30 PM (Tentative)
|Jule Niemeier vs Xiyu Wang
|11
|5:30 PM (Tentative)
|Kaia Kanepi vs Diane Parry
|15
|5:30 PM (Tentative)
|Mirjam Bjorklund vs Ons Jabeur
|1
|5:30 PM
|Caroline Garcia vs Yuriko Miyazaki
|17
|5:30 PM (Tentative)
|Danielle Collins vs Marie Bouzkova
|3
|5:30 PM (Tentative)
|Maddison Inglis vs Dalma Galfi
|10
|6 PM (Tentative)
|Magda Linette vs Fernanda Contreras Gomez
|17
|6:45 PM (Tentative)
|Tamara Korpatsch vs Heather Watson
|3
|6:45 PM (Tentative)
|Belinda Bencic vs Wang Qiang
|12
|6:45 PM (Tentative)
|Tamara Zidansek vs Panna Udvardy
|6
|6:45 PM (Tentative)
|Martina Trevisan vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto
|4
|6:45 PM (Tentative)
|Astra Sharma vs Tatjana Maria
|14
|7:30 PM (Tentative)
|Lucia Brozetti vs Ann Li
|9
|7:30 PM (Tentative)
|Alison Van Uytvanck vs Emma Raducanu
|Center
|8 PM (Tentative)
|Maria Sakkari vs Zoe Hives
|2
|8:45 PM (Tentative)
|Angelique Kerber vs Kristina Mladenovic
|1
|8:45 PM (Tentative)
|Ekaterine Gorgodze vs Irina-Camelia Begu
|16
|8:45 PM (Tentative)
|Daria Saville vs Viktoriya Tomova
|8
|8:45 PM (Tentative)
|Oceane Dodin vs Jelena Ostapenko
|14
|8:45 PM (Tentative)
|Yanina Wickmayer vs Zhu Lin
|9
|8:45 PM (Tentative)
|Zhang Shuai vs Misaki Doi
|15
|8:45 PM (Tentative)
|Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Swan
|18
|9:30 PM (Tentative)
-Tentative timing means the match will start after the previous match on the respective court ends.
Select matches will be shown live on Star Sports Network in India via Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD, Star Sport Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2HD channels, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.