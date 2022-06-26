Wimbledon 2022, June 27 Order of Play: Live Streaming in India, TV Channel List & Timing in IST


Novak Djokovic will be in action on Wimbledon 2022 opening day on Center Court

The Wimbledon 2022 is all set to start with the men's and women's singles first round matches on Monday (June 27) at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

The men's singles competition will not feature Swiss great Roger Federer along with world number one Daniil Medvedev and world number two Alexander Zverev, but the main draw will see the likes of grand slam record holder Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in action.

While Djokovic, who is aiming for his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title, will play on the opening day, Nadal, who looks to keep a calendar slam hopes alive, will take the court on Tuesday (June 28).

Wimbledon Winners List: Full List of Men's, Women's and Doubles Winners Year Wise From 1968

Apart from Djokovic, the likes of Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, Stan Wawrinka and Carlos Alcaraz will be among the 64 men in action on the opening day at the All England Club.

In the women's singles competition, Britain's own rising star Emma Raducanu will be in action in the center court, while former champion Angelique Kerber alongside some top seeds like Ons Jabeur, Annet Kontaveit and Maria Sakkari will be seen in action on Monday (June 27).

Now, let's take a look at the order of play, tentative timing of matches in IST, live streaming and telecast information of Wimbledon 2022 in India:

Wimbledon Men’s Singles Matches on June 27, 2022
MatchCourt No.Timing in IST
Tommy Paul vs Fernando Verdasco43:30 PM
Maximilian Marterer vs Aljaz Bedene83:30 PM
Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vilanos123:30 PM
Frances Tiafoe vs Andrea Vavassori173:30 PM
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Ugo Humbert63:30 PM
Adrian Mannarino vs Max Purcell143:30 PM
Thiago Monteiro vs Jaume Munar113:30 PM
Benoit Paire vs Quentin Halys93:30 PM
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Hubert Hurkacz33:30 PM
Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Lukas Rosol153:30 PM
Cameron Norrie vs Pablo Andujar23:30 PM
Enzo Couacaud vs John Isner184:45 PM (Tentative)
Alejandro Tabilo vs Laslo Dere74:45 PM (Tentative)
Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Kamil Majchrzak164:45 PM (Tentative)
Federico Coria vs Jiri Vesely95:30 PM (Tentative)
John Millman vs Miomir Kecmanovic145:30 PM (Tentative)
Novak Djokovic vs Kwon Soon-wooCenter6 PM
Oscar Otte vs Peter Gojowczyk76:45 PM (Tentative)
Daniel Altmaier vs Mikael Ymer86:45 PM (Tentative)
Tallon Griekspoor vs Fabio Fognini166:45 PM (Tentative)
Dusan Lajovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta156:45 PM (Tentative)
Jannik Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka26:45 PM (Tentative)
Jay Clarke vs Chris Harrison186:45 PM (Tentative)
Jan-Lennard Struff vs Carlos Alcaraz16:45 PM (Tentative)
Tim van Rijthoven vs Federico Delbonis116:45 PM (Tentative)
Alexander Bublik vs Marton Fucsovics107:15 PM (Tentative)
David Goffin vs Radu Albot178 PM (Tentative)
Taro Daniel vs Sebastian Baez68 PM (Tentative)
Ryan Peniston vs Henri Laaksonen38 PM (Tentative)
Steve Johnson vs Grigor Dimitrov128 PM (Tentative)
Carlos Taberner vs Reilly Opelka48 PM (Tentative)
Andy Murray vs James DuckworthCenter9:15 PM (Tentative)

- Tentative timing means the match will start after the previous match on the respective court ends.

Wimbledon Women’s Singles Matches on June 27, 2022
MatchCourt No.Timing in IST
Jodie Anna Burrage vs Lesia Tsurenko183:30 PM
Yiena In-Albon vs Alison Riske103:30 PM
Anhelina Kalinina vs Anna Bondar73:30 PM
Katerina Siniakova vs Maja Chwalinska163:30 PM
Rebecca Marino vs Katarzyna Kawo104:45 PM (Tentative)
Aleksandra Krunic vs Sorana Cristea85:30 PM (Tentative)
Kaja Juvan vs Beatriz Haddad Maia125:30 PM (Tentative)
Camila Osario vs Elise Mertens45:30 PM (Tentative)
Clara Tauson vs Mai Hontoma65:30 PM (Tentative)
Bernarda Pera vs Annett Kontaveit25:30 PM (Tentative)
Jule Niemeier vs Xiyu Wang115:30 PM (Tentative)
Kaia Kanepi vs Diane Parry155:30 PM (Tentative)
Mirjam Bjorklund vs Ons Jabeur15:30 PM
Caroline Garcia vs Yuriko Miyazaki175:30 PM (Tentative)
Danielle Collins vs Marie Bouzkova35:30 PM (Tentative)
Maddison Inglis vs Dalma Galfi106 PM (Tentative)
Magda Linette vs Fernanda Contreras Gomez176:45 PM (Tentative)
Tamara Korpatsch vs Heather Watson36:45 PM (Tentative)
Belinda Bencic vs Wang Qiang126:45 PM (Tentative)
Tamara Zidansek vs Panna Udvardy66:45 PM (Tentative)
Martina Trevisan vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto46:45 PM (Tentative)
Astra Sharma vs Tatjana Maria147:30 PM (Tentative)
Lucia Brozetti vs Ann Li97:30 PM (Tentative)
Alison Van Uytvanck vs Emma RaducanuCenter8 PM (Tentative)
Maria Sakkari vs Zoe Hives28:45 PM (Tentative)
Angelique Kerber vs Kristina Mladenovic18:45 PM (Tentative)
Ekaterine Gorgodze vs Irina-Camelia Begu168:45 PM (Tentative)
Daria Saville vs Viktoriya Tomova88:45 PM (Tentative)
Oceane Dodin vs Jelena Ostapenko148:45 PM (Tentative)
Yanina Wickmayer vs Zhu Lin98:45 PM (Tentative)
Zhang Shuai vs Misaki Doi158:45 PM (Tentative)
Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Swan189:30 PM (Tentative)

-Tentative timing means the match will start after the previous match on the respective court ends.

Wimbledon 2022 Live Streaming and TV Channel List in India

Select matches will be shown live on Star Sports Network in India via Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD, Star Sport Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2HD channels, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Published On June 26, 2022

