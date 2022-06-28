Wimbledon 2022, June 28 Order of Play and Schedule: Live Streaming in India and TV Channel List
The second day of Wimbledon 2022 will continue with the men's and women's singles first round matches on Tuesday (June 28) at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.
The men's singles competition on day 2 at the All England Club will see Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas in action, while the women's singles competition will see world number one Iga Swiatek and 23 time grand slam champion Serena Williams in action.
While 22-time grand slam winner Nadal will look to stay in contention to add a third men's singles grand slam title in 2022, Serena will look to go level with Margaret Court for most grand slam wins in women's singles competition.
Swiatek will also look to make it back-to-back titles, having won the French Open 2022 title earlier this month. Tsitsipas, meanwhile, will look to land a first grand slam crown.
Apart from the aforementioned names, the likes of Matteo Berrettini, Nick Kyrgios, former champions Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova and Garbine Muguruza will be among the 64 men and 64 women looking to progress to the second round.
Now, let's take a look at the order of play, tentative timing of matches in IST, live streaming and telecast information of Wimbledon 2022 in India:
CENTRE COURT
Iga Swiatek vs Jana Fett - 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST)
Followed by Francisco Cerundolo vs Rafael Nadal
Followed by Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan
COURT 1
Matteo Berrettini vs Cristian Garin - 1:00 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)
Followed by Karolina Muchova vs Simona Halep
Followed by Alexander Ritschard vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
COURT 2
Steve Johnson vs Grigor Dimitrov - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Coco Gauff vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse
Followed by Jasmine Paolini vs Petra Kvitova
Followed by Jason Kubler vs Daniel Evans
COURT 3
Maria Sakkari vs Zoe Hives - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Paul Jubb vs Nick Kyrgios
Followed by Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Maxime Cressy
Followed by Garbine Muguruza vs Greet Minnen
Tereza Martincova vs Karolina Pliskova - Not Before 5:00 PM Local Time (9:30 PM IST)
COURT 4
Mihaela Buzarnescu vs Nastasja Schunk - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Pedro Martinez vs Alex Molcan
Followed by Feliciano Lopez vs Botic Van De Zandschulp
Followed by Camila Giorgi vs Magdalena Frech
COURT 5
Claire Liu vs Nuria Parrizas Diaz - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Sam Querrey vs Ricardas Berankis
Followed by Filip Krajinovic vs Jiri Lehecka
Followed by Rebecca Peterson vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
COURT 6
Daria Saville vs Viktoriya Tomova - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Zdenek Kolar vs Benjamin Bonzi
Followed by Irina Bara vs Chloe Paquet
Followed by Dennis Novak vs Facundo Bagnis
COURT 7
Marc-Andrea Huesler vs Hugo Grenier - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Kirsten Flipkens vs Jaimee Fourlis
Followed by Brandon Nakashima vs Nicola Kuhn
Followed by Shelby Rogers vs Petra Martic
COURT 8
Viktorija Golubic vs Andrea Petkovic - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Xinyu Wang vs Amanda Anisimova
Followed by Roberto Carballes Baena vs Jordan Thompson
Followed by Daniel Elahi Galan vs Dominik Koepfer
COURT 9
Yanina Wickmayer vs Lin Zhu - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Madison Brengle vs Lauren Davis
Followed by Alexei Popyrin vs Hugo Gaston
Followed by Attila Balazs vs Roberto Bautista Agut
COURT 10
Alize Cornet vs Yulia Putintseva - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Mikhail Kukushkin vs Jenson Brooksby
Followed by Lorenzo Sonego vs Denis Kudla
Followed by Kristina Kucova vs Laura Pigossi
COURT 11
Taro Daniel vs Sebastian Baez - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Nuno Borges vs Mackenzie McDonald
Followed by Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Christina McHale
Followed by Coco Vandeweghe vs Elena Rybakina
COURT 12
Ryan Peniston vs Henri Laaksonen - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Paula Badosa vs Louisa Chirico
Followed by Zizou Bergs vs Jack Draper
Followed by Lorenzo Musetti vs Taylor Fritz
COURT 14
David Goffin vs Radu Albot - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Jil Teichmann vs Ajla Tomljanovic
Followed by Ana Bogdan vs Dayana Yastremska
Followed by Alastair Gray vs Chun-Hsin Tseng
Emina Bektas vs Bianca Andreescu - Not Before 5:00 PM Local Time (9:30 PM IST)
COURT 15
Shuai Zhang vs Misaki Doi - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Joao Sousa vs Richard Gasquet
Followed by Emil Ruusuvuori vs Yoshihito Nishioka
Followed by Qinwen Zheng vs Sloane Stephens
COURT 16
Catherine Harrison vs Arantxa Rus - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Sonay Kartal vs Danka Kovinic
Followed by Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Jack Sock
Followed by Denis Shapovalov vs Arthur Rinderknech
COURT 17
Oceane Dodin vs Jelena Ostapenko - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Maryna Zanevska vs Barbora Krejcikova
Followed by Holger Rune vs Marcos Giron
Followed by Liam Broady vs Lukas Klein
Donna Vekic vs Jessica Pegula - Not Before 5:00 PM Local Time (9:30 PM IST)
COURT 18
Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Swan - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)
Followed by Alex De Minaur vs Hugo Dellien
Followed by Stefan Kozlovs vs Diego Schwartzman
Followed by Clara Burel vs Katie Boulter
Rebeka Masarova vs Harriet Dart - Not Before 5:00 PM Local Time (9:30 PM IST)
* The order of play could be impacted by rain or delay in previous matches on respective courts
Wimbledon 2022 Live Streaming and TV Channel List in India
Select matches will be shown live on Star Sports Network in India via Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD, Star Sport Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2HD channels, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.