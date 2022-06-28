Wimbledon 2022, June 28 Order of Play and Schedule: Live Streaming in India and TV Channel List

The second day of Wimbledon 2022 will continue with the men's and women's singles first round matches on Tuesday (June 28) at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

The men's singles competition on day 2 at the All England Club will see Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas in action, while the women's singles competition will see world number one Iga Swiatek and 23 time grand slam champion Serena Williams in action.

While 22-time grand slam winner Nadal will look to stay in contention to add a third men's singles grand slam title in 2022, Serena will look to go level with Margaret Court for most grand slam wins in women's singles competition.

Swiatek will also look to make it back-to-back titles, having won the French Open 2022 title earlier this month. Tsitsipas, meanwhile, will look to land a first grand slam crown.

Apart from the aforementioned names, the likes of Matteo Berrettini, Nick Kyrgios, former champions Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova and Garbine Muguruza will be among the 64 men and 64 women looking to progress to the second round.

Now, let's take a look at the order of play, tentative timing of matches in IST, live streaming and telecast information of Wimbledon 2022 in India:

CENTRE COURT

Iga Swiatek vs Jana Fett - 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST)

Followed by Francisco Cerundolo vs Rafael Nadal

Followed by Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan

COURT 1

Matteo Berrettini vs Cristian Garin - 1:00 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Karolina Muchova vs Simona Halep

Followed by Alexander Ritschard vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

COURT 2

Steve Johnson vs Grigor Dimitrov - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Coco Gauff vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Followed by Jasmine Paolini vs Petra Kvitova

Followed by Jason Kubler vs Daniel Evans

COURT 3

Maria Sakkari vs Zoe Hives - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Paul Jubb vs Nick Kyrgios

Followed by Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Maxime Cressy

Followed by Garbine Muguruza vs Greet Minnen

Tereza Martincova vs Karolina Pliskova - Not Before 5:00 PM Local Time (9:30 PM IST)

COURT 4

Mihaela Buzarnescu vs Nastasja Schunk - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Pedro Martinez vs Alex Molcan

Followed by Feliciano Lopez vs Botic Van De Zandschulp

Followed by Camila Giorgi vs Magdalena Frech

COURT 5

Claire Liu vs Nuria Parrizas Diaz - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Sam Querrey vs Ricardas Berankis

Followed by Filip Krajinovic vs Jiri Lehecka

Followed by Rebecca Peterson vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

COURT 6

Daria Saville vs Viktoriya Tomova - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Zdenek Kolar vs Benjamin Bonzi

Followed by Irina Bara vs Chloe Paquet

Followed by Dennis Novak vs Facundo Bagnis

COURT 7

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs Hugo Grenier - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Kirsten Flipkens vs Jaimee Fourlis

Followed by Brandon Nakashima vs Nicola Kuhn

Followed by Shelby Rogers vs Petra Martic

COURT 8

Viktorija Golubic vs Andrea Petkovic - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Xinyu Wang vs Amanda Anisimova

Followed by Roberto Carballes Baena vs Jordan Thompson

Followed by Daniel Elahi Galan vs Dominik Koepfer

COURT 9

Yanina Wickmayer vs Lin Zhu - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Madison Brengle vs Lauren Davis

Followed by Alexei Popyrin vs Hugo Gaston

Followed by Attila Balazs vs Roberto Bautista Agut

COURT 10

Alize Cornet vs Yulia Putintseva - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Mikhail Kukushkin vs Jenson Brooksby

Followed by Lorenzo Sonego vs Denis Kudla

Followed by Kristina Kucova vs Laura Pigossi

COURT 11

Taro Daniel vs Sebastian Baez - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Nuno Borges vs Mackenzie McDonald

Followed by Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Christina McHale

Followed by Coco Vandeweghe vs Elena Rybakina

COURT 12

Ryan Peniston vs Henri Laaksonen - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Paula Badosa vs Louisa Chirico

Followed by Zizou Bergs vs Jack Draper

Followed by Lorenzo Musetti vs Taylor Fritz

COURT 14

David Goffin vs Radu Albot - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Jil Teichmann vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Followed by Ana Bogdan vs Dayana Yastremska

Followed by Alastair Gray vs Chun-Hsin Tseng

Emina Bektas vs Bianca Andreescu - Not Before 5:00 PM Local Time (9:30 PM IST)

COURT 15

Shuai Zhang vs Misaki Doi - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Joao Sousa vs Richard Gasquet

Followed by Emil Ruusuvuori vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Followed by Qinwen Zheng vs Sloane Stephens

COURT 16

Catherine Harrison vs Arantxa Rus - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Sonay Kartal vs Danka Kovinic

Followed by Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Jack Sock

Followed by Denis Shapovalov vs Arthur Rinderknech

COURT 17

Oceane Dodin vs Jelena Ostapenko - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Maryna Zanevska vs Barbora Krejcikova

Followed by Holger Rune vs Marcos Giron

Followed by Liam Broady vs Lukas Klein

Donna Vekic vs Jessica Pegula - Not Before 5:00 PM Local Time (9:30 PM IST)

COURT 18

Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Swan - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Alex De Minaur vs Hugo Dellien

Followed by Stefan Kozlovs vs Diego Schwartzman

Followed by Clara Burel vs Katie Boulter

Rebeka Masarova vs Harriet Dart - Not Before 5:00 PM Local Time (9:30 PM IST)

* The order of play could be impacted by rain or delay in previous matches on respective courts

Wimbledon 2022 Live Streaming and TV Channel List in India

Select matches will be shown live on Star Sports Network in India via Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD, Star Sport Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2HD channels, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.