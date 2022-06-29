Wimbledon 2022, June 29 Order of Play and Schedule: Live Streaming in India and TV Channel List


Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray will be in second round action on June 29

The day 3 of action in Wimbledon 2022 will see the start of second round in men's and women's singles competition and the first round in doubles competition at the All England Club in London on Wednesday (June 29).

Day 2 saw the likes of Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Iga Swietek, Coco Gauff among others progress, but the day ended with the stunning first round exit of 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams.

On day 3, Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray will play their second round matches on the centre court, while Annet Kontaveit, Maria Sakkari and Cameron Norrie will play their matches on court 1.

Also taking to the court on Wednesday (June 29) will be Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza, who will be playing alongside Lucie Hrdecka in the women's doubles first round match.

Here is a look at what's in store in Wimbledon 2022 on June 29 along with the live streaming and telecast details:

Intended order of play Centre Court, Courts 1, 2, 3, 12 and 18

CENTRE COURT

Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis - 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST)

Followed by Caroline Garcia vs Emma Raducanu

Followed by Andy Murray vs John Isner

COURT 1

Jule Niemeier vs Anett Kontaveit - 1:00 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Tereza Martincova vs Karolina Pliskova - Not Before 2:00 PM Local Time (6:30 PM IST)

Followed by Cameron Norrie vs Jaume Munar

Followed by Maria Sakkari vs Viktoriya Tomova

COURT 2

Casper Ruud vs Ugo Humbert - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Garbine Muguruza vs Greet Minnen - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

Followed by Angelique Kerber vs Magda Linette

Followed by Tallon Griekspoor vs Carlos Alcaraz

Followed by Qiang Wang vs Heather Watson

COURT 3

Ryan Peniston vs Steve Johnson - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Yanina Wickmayer vs Jelena Ostapenko

Followed by Jannik Sinner vs Mikael Ymer

Followed by Katarzyna Kawa vs Ons Jabeur

COURT 12

Anhelina Kalinina vs Lesia Tsurenko - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Rebeka Masarova vs Harriet Dart - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

Followed by Tommy Paul vs Adrian Mannarino

Followed by Panna Udvardy vs Elise Mertens

Followed by Tim Van Rijthoven vs Reilly Opelka

COURT 18

Frances Tiafoe vs Maximilian Marterer - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Tatjana Maria vs Sorana Cirstea

Followed by Maja Chwalinska vs Alison Riske-Amritraj

Followed by Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury vs Daniel Altmaier / Carlos Taberner

Intended order of play Courts 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9

COURT 4

Elixane Lechemia / Nuria Parrizas Diaz vs Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Benoit Paire / Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic

Followed by Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski vs Facundo Bagnis / Diego Schwartzman

Followed by Rosalie Van Der Hoek / Alison Van Uytvanck vs Maryna Zanevska / Kimberley Zimmermann

COURT 5

Pedro Martinez / John-Patrick Smith vs Andrey Golubev / Denys Molchanov - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Aleksandr Nedovyesov / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi vs James Duckworth / Marcos Giron

Tamara Korpatsch / Harmony Tan vs Nadiia Kichenok / Raluca Olaru - Not Before 2:30 PM Local Time (7 PM IST)

Followed by Marta Kostyuk / Tereza Martincova vs Madison Brengle / Lauren Davis

COURT 6

Kaia Kanepi / Renata Voracova vs Alicia Barnett / Olivia Nicholls - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Viktorija Golubic / Camila Osorio vs Sonay Kartal / Nell Miller

Followed by Joao Sousa / Jordan Thompson vs Matwe Middelkoop / Luke Saville

Followed by Maxime Cressy / Feliciano Lopez vs Lukasz Kubot / Szymon Walkow

COURT 7

Hans Hach Verdugo / Philipp Oswald vs Roman Jebavy / Hunter Reese - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Yifan Xu / Zhaoxuan Yang vs Lucia Bronzetti / Julia Lohoff

Followed by Shuko Aoyama / Hao-Ching Chan vs Xiyu Wang / Qinwen Zheng

Followed by Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Francisco Cerundolo / Tomas Martin Etcheverry

COURT 8

Santiago Gonzalez / Andres Molteni vs Julian Cash / Henry Patten - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Jasmine Paolini / Martina Trevisan vs Naiktha Bains / Maia Lumsden - Not Before 1 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Clara Burel / Chloe Paquet vs Xinyun Han / Lin Zhu

Followed by Mackenzie McDonald / Botic Van De Zandschulp vs John Peers / Filip Polasek

COURT 9

Daria Saville / Ajla Tomljanovic vs Viktoria Kuzmova / Arantxa Rus - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Irina Bara / Ekaterine Gorgodze vs Danielle Collins / Desirae Krawczyk

Followed by Denis Kudla / Jack Sock vs Marcelo Arevalo / Jean-Julien Rojer

Followed by Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara vs Hugo Gaston / Lorenzo Musetti

Intended order of play courts 10, 11, 14, 15, 16 and 17

COURT 10

Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Liam Broady / Jay Clarke vs Rafael Matos / David Vega Hernandez - Not Before 1 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Alastair Gray / Ryan Peniston vs Joran Vliegen / Jackson Withrow

COURT 11

Fabrice Martin / Hugo Nys vs Maximo Gonzalez / Nathaniel Lammons - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Ariel Behar / Gonzalo Escobar vs Arthur Fery / Felix Gill

Followed by Monica Niculescu / Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Kirsten Flipkens / Sara Sorribes Tormo

Followed by Anett Kontaveit / Shelby Rogers vs Vivian Heisen / Samantha Murray Sharan

COURT 14

David Goffin vs Sebastian Baez - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Alexander Bublik vs Dusan Lajovic

Followed by Diane Parry vs Mai Hontama

Followed by Lucie Hradecka / Sania Mirza vs Magdalena Frech / Beatriz Haddad Maia

COURT 15

Alejandro Tabilo vs Miomir Kecmanovic - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Marie Bouzkova vs Ann Li

Followed by Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs Irina-Camelia Begu

Followed by Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares vs Benjamin Bonzi / Arthur Rinderknech

COURT 16

Jodie Burrage / Eden Silva vs Arianne Hartono / Demi Schuurs - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Oscar Otte vs Christian Harrison

Followed by Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Quentin Halys

Followed by Sarah Beth Grey / Yuriko Miyazaki vs Asia Muhammad / Ena Shibahara

COURT 17

Shuai Zhang vs Marta Kostyuk - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Donna Vekic vs Jessica Pegula - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

Followed by Jiri Vesely vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Followed by Dalma Galfi vs Kaja Juvan

Followed by Aljaz Bedene / Soonwoo Kwon vs Thanasi Kokkinakis / Nick Kyrgios

Wimbledon 2022 Live Streaming and TV Channel List in India

Select matches will be shown live on Star Sports Network in India via Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD, Star Sport Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2HD channels, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Published On June 29, 2022

