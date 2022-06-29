Wimbledon 2022, June 29 Order of Play and Schedule: Live Streaming in India and TV Channel List

The day 3 of action in Wimbledon 2022 will see the start of second round in men's and women's singles competition and the first round in doubles competition at the All England Club in London on Wednesday (June 29).

Day 2 saw the likes of Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Iga Swietek, Coco Gauff among others progress, but the day ended with the stunning first round exit of 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams.

On day 3, Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray will play their second round matches on the centre court, while Annet Kontaveit, Maria Sakkari and Cameron Norrie will play their matches on court 1.

Also taking to the court on Wednesday (June 29) will be Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza, who will be playing alongside Lucie Hrdecka in the women's doubles first round match.

Here is a look at what's in store in Wimbledon 2022 on June 29 along with the live streaming and telecast details: