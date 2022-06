Wimbledon 2022, June 30 Order of Play and Schedule: Live Streaming in India and TV Channel List

Day 4 of Wimbledon 2022 will continue with the men's and women's singles second round matches alongside the men's and women's doubles first round matches on Thursday (June 30) at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

On Day 3 (June 29), Brits Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu exited the tournament, but the six-time champion Novak Djokovic eased through to the third round. Also, India's Sania Mirza lost her women's doubles first round match.

The men's singles competition on day 4 at the All England Club will see Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas in second round action, while the women's singles competition will see world number one Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in action.

Apart from the aforementioned names, the likes of Nick Kyrgios, former champions Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova will be among the players looking to progress to the third round. Plus, India's Ramkumar Ramanathan will be in men's doubles first round action.

Now, let's take a look at the order of play, tentative timing of matches in IST, live streaming and telecast information of Wimbledon 2022 in India:

CENTRE COURT

Katie Boulter vs Karolina Pliskova - 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST)

Followed by Ricardas Berankis vs Rafael Nadal

Followed by Coco Gauff vs Mihaela Buzarnescu

COURT 1

Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas - 1 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Iga Swiatek vs Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove

Followed by Alex De Minaur vs Jack Draper