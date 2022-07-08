Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic defeats Cameron Norrie to set up summit clash with Kyrgios

London, July 8: Defending champions Novak Djokovic defeated Britain's Cameron Norrie in the men's singles semifinal and progressed to his fourth straight Wimbledon Final on the centre court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

The Serbian top seed came back from one set down and won the match 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 against Britain's Cameron Norrie in the semifinal on Friday (July 8) and set up the summit clash with Australia's Nick Kyrgios. In his 10th Wimbledon semi-final, Djokovic faced some early challenges from Norrie as the local boy won the first set and later came back strongly in the fourth game.

Norrie was looking to become the first British man to reach the final at the All England Club since Andy Murray's triumph in 2016. He appeared to have Djokovic unsettled when he won the first set in startlingly comfortable fashion.

The pair traded breaks in the first two games, but Norrie struck a key blow in the fifth game when Djokovic hit long off a low backhand from the Briton. Djokovic fired into the net two games later to hand Norrie a third break of a set he wrapped up with an ace despite two double faults.

Djokovic responded by placing Norrie under sustained pressure on serve and it told in the eighth game of the second when the ninth seed pushed a forehand long, and he did the same off the backhand side as the Serbian levelled the match.

Norrie ballooned a forehand long in the opening game of the third to give the break to Djokovic, who raced away in style thereafter.

An excellent return off a Norrie second serve gave Djokovic a break in the first game of the fourth and he would not be prevented from reaching the finish line despite the home hope's spirited effort.

Djokovic has now won 12 of his last 14 grand slam matches after losing the first set. The only exceptions in that run came in the 2021 US Open final defeat to Daniil Medvedev and in the French Open quarter-final loss to Nadal this year.

With neither of those opponents in his way, Djokovic will be expected to claim a 21st grand slam title with a triumph over Kyrgios.

Djokovic - the six-time champion and three-time winner in a row, who didn't find much support from the crowd showed his class and temperament to enter yet another final. He will now look to keep his title defence hopes alive and close in on Swiss great Roger Federer's record of 8 Wimbledon titles.

With this win, the Serbian has entered his 32nd Grand Slam final - which is one more than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"I didn't start off well and he was a better player in the first set. I've had many semi-finals and grand slams in the past but it's never easy walking out as you have a lot of pressure of expectations from yourself and from others as well (which is never easy). Cameron didn't have much to lose and he's playing probably the tournament of his life. Obviously playing at home is never easy. He's a great player and I wish him all the very best," said Djokovic after winning the game.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Djokovic - 38/28 Norrie - 33/36

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Djokovic - 13/1 Norrie - 7/3

BREAK POINTS WON Djokovic - 5/14 Norrie - 3/4

(With agency inputs)