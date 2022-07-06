Wimbledon 2022, Quarterfinals Schedule on July 6: Live Streaming in India and TV Channel List

Rafael Nadal takes on Taylor Fritz in one of four singles quarterfinal matches scheduled for Day 10 of Wimbledon 2022 on Wednesday (July 6) at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

On Day 9 (July 5), the likes of Novak Djokovic came back from 2 sets down to get past Jannik Sinner in the men's singles quarterfinals, while Brit Cameron Norrie defeated David Goffin in a five-set thriller.

In the women's singles matches, Germany's Tatjana Maria reached her first ever major semifinal by defeating compatriot Jule Niemeier, while third seeded Ons Jabeur ousted Marie Bouzkova to reach her first grand slam semifinal.

On Day 10 at the All England Club Centre Court, a quarterfinal meeting between Simona Halep and Amanda Anisimova will open proceedings followed by the men's singles quarterfinal meeting between 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal and Fritz.

On court 1, Ajla Tomljanovic and Elena Rybakina will battle for a last 4 spot in the women's singles event before Nick Kyrgios faces Cristian Garin in the other men's singles quarterfinal scheduled for the day.

Apart from the aforementioned names, there will be more quarterfinal matches of men's and women's doubles that will take place on Wednesday (July 6), while the two mixed doubles semifinals will also take place later in the day. India's Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic will face Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in one of the mixed doubles semifinal matches.

Now, let's take a look at the order of play, tentative timing of matches in IST, live streaming and telecast information of Wimbledon 2022 in India:

CENTRE COURT

Women's Singles Quarterfinal: Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova - 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST)

Men's Singles Quarterfinal: Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz - Not Before 2:45 PM Local Time (7:15 PM IST)

COURT 1

Women's Singles Quarterfinal: Ajla Tomljanovic vs Elena Rybakina - 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST)

Men's Singles Quarterfinal: Cristian Garin vs Nick Kyrgios - Not Before 2:45 PM Local Time (7:15 PM IST)

Advertisement Advertisement

COURT 2

Men's Doubles Quarterfinal: Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury vs Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Women's Doubles Quarterfinal: Desirae Krawczyk / Danielle Collins vs Erin Routliffe / Alicja Rosolska - Not Before 1 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Mixed Doubles Semifinals: Mate Pavic / Sania Mirza vs Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk - Not Before 2:55 PM Local Time (7:25 PM IST)

COURT 3

Men's Doubles Quarterfinal: Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell vs John Peers / Filip Polasek - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Women's Doubles Quarterfinal: Zhang Shuai / Elise Mertens vs Andreja Klepac / Alexa Guarachi - Not Before 1 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Mixed Doubles Semifinal: Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur vs Jack Sock / Coco Gauff - Not Before 2:15 PM Local Time (6:45 PM IST)

Wimbledon 2022 Live Streaming and TV Channel List in India

Select matches will be shown live on Star Sports Network in India via Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD, Star Sport Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2HD channels, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.