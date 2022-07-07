Wimbledon 2022: Nadal survives injury and Fritz scare to enter semifinals as he keeps career slam hopes alive

Bengaluru, July 7: Rafael Nadal prevailed over Taylor Fritz 3-6, 5-7, 3-6, 5-7, 7-6 (10-4) in an epic quarterfinal final tie to enter the semifinals of Wimbledon 2022 at the Centre Court on Wednesday.

In the semifinals on Friday, the second-seeded Spaniard will face Australia's Nick Kyrgios who beat Chile's Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) in an another last-eight encounter.

Nadal's hopes of landing a first calendar slam remain alive after he dug deep to edge Fritz in a fifth-set tie-break and reach the semifinals.

Competing at this stage of a Grand Slam for a 47th time - compared to a first time for Fritz - Nadal battled through the pain barrier to prevail at SW 19.

Nadal, who was regularly checked over by his physio, will now face the temperamental Kyrgios as he looks to add to the Australian Open and French Open crowns already won this year.

Fritz had not dropped a single set en route to the final eight, but facing Nadal initially appeared a challenge too far when the Spaniard broke his serve in the opening game.

However, the number 11 seed responded brilliantly by whittling off five games in a row - breaking Nadal twice - to take the first set and lay down a real marker.

He could not carry that momentum into the second set, with Nadal racing into a 3-0 lead, but the 22-time grand slam winner was struggling with an abdominal injury at that point.

With mistakes again creeping into his game, Nadal called for a medical time-out when pegged back to 4-3, though he was able to successfully serve out the set to level up.