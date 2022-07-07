Sania Mirzas Wimbledon journey ends

Bengaluru, July 7: India's campaign in Wimbledon 2022 ended after Sania Mirza and her her Czech partner Mate Pavic lost to the US-Britsih pair of Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 in the mixed doubles semifinal match on Wednesday.

Sania, for whom it is the last season on the circuit, after having decided to call it quits at the end of the year, it was a case of so near, yet so far as a Wimbledon title had been eluding her all the time and it will remain elusive forver in her career.

Sania and Pavic began on a bright note and took the first set, but Krawczyk and Skupski came back strong to restore parity in the second before prevailing in the decider in the match on Court 2 which lasted 2hrs and 16mins.

For Sania, her Wimbledon journey, which started at the junior level in 2001, has ended now after 21 long years.

Krawczyk and Skupski will get the chance to defend their title against the all-Australian pair of Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur who beat the American pair of Jack Sock and Coco Gauff 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 in the other last-four encouter.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sania and Pavec had defeated the fourth-seeded Canadian-Australian pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in the quarterfinal match en route to reaching the last-four.

The sixth seeded pair reached the quarterfinals after their second round opponents Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan gave a walkover.

Sania and Pavic had beaten Spain's David Vega Hernandez and Georgia's Natela Dzalamidze 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in the first round.

But in the semifinals, Krawczyk and Skupski proved too good for them.

Sania had announced in Jaunaury itself that that 2022 will be her last season since her body is "wearing down" and motivation and energy for the everyday grind is not the same anymore.

The 35-year-old 35, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Mailik had returned to tennis after giving birth to her son in March 2019, but her progress was later thwarted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sania and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka had earlier lost in the opening round of women's doubles event.