Wimbledon 2022: What the win means to Novak Djokovic

Bengaluru, July 10: Novak Djokovic retained his Wimbledon crown with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) over Nick Kyrgios in the final at the Centre Court on Sunday.

It was the 35-year-old's, seventh Wimbledon title and fourth successive one at the All England Lawn Tennis Club courts as the Serb extended his winning streak at SW 19 to 28 matches.

Djokovic's seventh Wimbledon triumph draws him level with legendary American Pete Sampras' tally of singles trophies won.

The Serb is now just one behind Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon triumphs, and one Grand Slam title behind Rafael Nadal's record of 22 major crowns.

It was Djokovic's first Tour-level win in three attempts against Kyrgios, who had never been beyond quarterfinals at a Grand Slam.

Despite frequent moments of trademark brilliance from one of the biggest showmen on the ATP Tour, Kyrgios was unable to resist pressure from Djokovic's high-class groundstrokes.

After some scintillating Kyrgios shotmaking took him to the opening set, Djokovic found his rhythm on return to take the upper hand in an intriguing clash of game styles.

Despite Kyrgios firing 30 aces in the 3hrs and 1min enocunter, the top seed broke his opponent at crucial moments in both the second and third sets before a nerveless showing in the fourth-set tie-break, his first of the tournament, sealed the victory.

As Djokovic savours his 7th Wimbledon crown, with OPTA inputs, myKhel.com looks at 10 key highlights of the victory and what it means to his overall career.

