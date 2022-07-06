Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Semifinals: Live Streaming in India, Timing in IST and Head to Head stats

The women's singles event of Wimbledon 2022 is down to just four players with three first time semifinalists set to take court alongside one former champion.

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England will host the two women's singles semifinal matches on the centre court on Thursday (July 7).

In the first semifinal, two players will be playing their first ever last four match in a Grand Slam as third seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia faces Germany's Tatjana Maria.

Jabeur came back from a set down to defeat Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinal on Tuesday (July 5), when Maria also came from a set down to overcome her compatriot Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the other quarterfinal.

In the second semifinal, Halep, a previous Wimbledon champion will face Elena Rybakina, who is set to play her first ever Grand Slam semifinal match.

En-route to the second semifinal, Romanian Halep eased past America's Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets to book a last four meeting against Kazakhstan's Rybakina, who came from a set down to oust Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

This will be the first time the players involved in the semifinals will meet each other on grass court. In the previous 3 meetings, Jabeur has the better of Maria twice, while Halep has defeated Rybakina two times.

Here is a look at the road to the semifinal, head to head stats, match start time and live streaming info: