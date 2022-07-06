Wimbledon: Norrie downs Goffin to make first grand slam semifinal

London, July 6: Cameron Norrie will face Novak Djokovic for a place in the Wimbledon final after the British number one defeated David Goffin.

Tuesday's topsy-turvy quarter-final was only the second meeting between Goffin and Norrie and it was the world number 12 who came out on top 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

The first appearance from a Briton in a Wimbledon quarter-final since 2017 did not get off to a good start from a partisan home crowd's perspective, though, and Goffin looked well in control when he broke to go a set and 4-3 up.

Yet Norrie's resolve got him through, the 26-year-old hitting straight back before breaking again to restore parity.

The momentum swung Goffin's way again in the third set, the Belgian breaking three times and getting back in front, but he lost his way from then on.

A near 50-minute fourth set went the way of the Briton, who claimed the crucial break at 5-5 and then converted a third set point.

Norrie saved a break point on his first service game of the decider, but it was neck and neck until a truly dismal serving display from Goffin gifted the home favourite the chance to serve out the win.

It was an opportunity he did not pass up as, despite seeing a first match point go begging when Goffin sliced a wonderful effort down the line, Norrie regained his composure and forced the world number 58 into an underhit backhand, wrapping up the Brit's progress to a clash with top seed Djokovic.

Data slam: Norrie the home hope

Having won two Tour-level tournaments already in 2022, Norrie is into his first grand slam semi-final, and there is hardly any bigger test than going up against reigning Wimbledon champion Djokovic.

Norrie, who was born in South Africa, is only the fourth British man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals in the Open Era, after Roger Taylor, Tim Henman and former world number one Andy Murray.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Norrie – 49/46 Goffin – 38/46

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Norrie – 5/4 Goffin – 6/3

BREAK POINTS WON Norrie – 5/8 Goffin – 5/10