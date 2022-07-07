Wimbledon Prize Money 2022: Breakdown of the Singles and Doubles tournament prize money


The All England Lawn Tennis Club had announced a record £40.35 million GBP ( as prize money for the Wimbledon 2022 with both the Men and Women singles winners taking home £2 million GBP.

The runners-up from both the men's and women's singles tournament, meanwhile, will take home a little more than £1 million GBP, with the semi-finalists also making £535,000 GBP and quarter-finalists also making £310,000 GBP.

Similarly, players of every round in the men's and women's singles competition take home a prize money starting with £50,000 GBP for the first round, £78,000 GBP for second round, £120,000 GBP for third round and £190,000 GBP for round of 16.

Likewise, the men's and women's doubles also take home similar prize money of £540,000 GBP, while mixed doubles winners £124,000 GBP. Now, let's take a look at the breakdown of Wimbledon prize money 2022:

Men's and Women's Singles Prize Money Breakdown

RoundPrize Money in GBPPrize Money in INR
Winner£2,000,000Rs 19 Crore (approximately)
Runners-up£1,050,000Rs 10 Crore (approximately)
Semi-Finalists£535,000 EachRs 5 Crore (approximately)
Quarter-Finalists£310,000 EachRs 3 Crore (approximately)
Fourth Round£190,000 EachRs 1.8 Crore (approximately)
Third Round£120,000 EachRs 1.14 Crore (approximately)
Second Round£78,000 EachRs 74 Lakhs (approximately)
First Round£50,000 EachRs 48 Lakhs (approximately)

Men's and Women's Doubles Prize Money Breakdown

RoundPrize Money in GBPPrize Money in INR
Winners£540,000Rs 5.11 Crore (Approximately)
Runners-up£270,000Rs 2.5 Crore (Approximately)
Semi-Finalists£135,000 per pairRs 1.27 Crore (Approximately)
Quarter-Finalists£67,000 per pairRs 63.5 Lakhs (Approximately)
Third Round£33,000 per pairRs 31.3 Lakhs (Approximately)
Second Round£20,000 per pairRs 19 Lakhs (Approximately)
First Round£12,500 per pairRs 12 Lakhs (Approximately)

Mixed Doubles Prize Money Break Down

RoundPrize Money in GBPPrize Money in INR
Winners£124,000Rs 1.18 Crore (Approximately)
Runners-up£62,000Rs 59 Lakhs (Approximately)
Semi-Finalists£31,000 per pairRs 29 Lakhs (Approximately)
Quarter-Finalists£16,000 per pairRs 15 Lakhs (Approximately)
Second Round£7,500 per pairRs 7 Lakhs (Approximately)
First Round£3,750 per pairRs 3.5 Lakhs (Approximately)

GBP: Great Britain Pound; INR: Indian Rupee

Note: The prize money in INR is based on the current exchange rate.

Published On July 7, 2022

