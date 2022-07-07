Wimbledon Prize Money 2022: Breakdown of the Singles and Doubles tournament prize money
The All England Lawn Tennis Club had announced a record £40.35 million GBP ( as prize money for the Wimbledon 2022 with both the Men and Women singles winners taking home £2 million GBP.
The runners-up from both the men's and women's singles tournament, meanwhile, will take home a little more than £1 million GBP, with the semi-finalists also making £535,000 GBP and quarter-finalists also making £310,000 GBP.
Similarly, players of every round in the men's and women's singles competition take home a prize money starting with £50,000 GBP for the first round, £78,000 GBP for second round, £120,000 GBP for third round and £190,000 GBP for round of 16.
Likewise, the men's and women's doubles also take home similar prize money of £540,000 GBP, while mixed doubles winners £124,000 GBP. Now, let's take a look at the breakdown of Wimbledon prize money 2022:
Men's and Women's Singles Prize Money Breakdown
|Round
|Prize Money in GBP
|Prize Money in INR
|Winner
|£2,000,000
|Rs 19 Crore (approximately)
|Runners-up
|£1,050,000
|Rs 10 Crore (approximately)
|Semi-Finalists
|£535,000 Each
|Rs 5 Crore (approximately)
|Quarter-Finalists
|£310,000 Each
|Rs 3 Crore (approximately)
|Fourth Round
|£190,000 Each
|Rs 1.8 Crore (approximately)
|Third Round
|£120,000 Each
|Rs 1.14 Crore (approximately)
|Second Round
|£78,000 Each
|Rs 74 Lakhs (approximately)
|First Round
|£50,000 Each
|Rs 48 Lakhs (approximately)
Men's and Women's Doubles Prize Money Breakdown
|Round
|Prize Money in GBP
|Prize Money in INR
|Winners
|£540,000
|Rs 5.11 Crore (Approximately)
|Runners-up
|£270,000
|Rs 2.5 Crore (Approximately)
|Semi-Finalists
|£135,000 per pair
|Rs 1.27 Crore (Approximately)
|Quarter-Finalists
|£67,000 per pair
|Rs 63.5 Lakhs (Approximately)
|Third Round
|£33,000 per pair
|Rs 31.3 Lakhs (Approximately)
|Second Round
|£20,000 per pair
|Rs 19 Lakhs (Approximately)
|First Round
|£12,500 per pair
|Rs 12 Lakhs (Approximately)
Mixed Doubles Prize Money Break Down
|Round
|Prize Money in GBP
|Prize Money in INR
|Winners
|£124,000
|Rs 1.18 Crore (Approximately)
|Runners-up
|£62,000
|Rs 59 Lakhs (Approximately)
|Semi-Finalists
|£31,000 per pair
|Rs 29 Lakhs (Approximately)
|Quarter-Finalists
|£16,000 per pair
|Rs 15 Lakhs (Approximately)
|Second Round
|£7,500 per pair
|Rs 7 Lakhs (Approximately)
|First Round
|£3,750 per pair
|Rs 3.5 Lakhs (Approximately)
GBP: Great Britain Pound; INR: Indian Rupee
Note: The prize money in INR is based on the current exchange rate.