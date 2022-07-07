Wimbledon: Rybakina stuns Halep, sets up Jabeur clash

Bengaluru, July 7: Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina stormed into her maiden Grand Slam singles final after beating Romania's Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2022 at the Centre Court on Thursday.

In the final between two first-timers on Saturday, Rybakina will take on Tunisia's Ons Jabeur who beat Germany's Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the other last-four encounter.

Experience had been the difference in the past two meetings between Halep and Rybakina.

Their memorable clash in the 2020 Dubai final was voted the match of the year that season. Halep fought off Rybakina's power game to edge her in a deciding tie-break to capture her 20th title.

They faced again last fall in the third round of the US Open. Halep again won in three sets.

But on Thursday at SW19, it was Rybakina, who had the last laugh.

Coming into the match, Halep, was on a 12-match winning streak at Wimbledon. The Romanian is also known to be one of the best players at defusing a power game.

But it was Rybakina's time to turn the tables.

Rybakina was playing in the main draw in SW19 for only the second time, having debuted in 2021.

Yet the Kazakh looks every bit as accomplished on the London grass as the esteemed Halep, who had not lost at Wimbledon since 2018, taking the title in 2019.

Indeed, the Romanian met her match in Rybakina, who forged nine break point opportunities in a dominant display, aided by a flawless serve as Halep gave up a costly nine double-faults.

Despite being one of the game's great returners, Halep found herself on the back foot right from the outset.