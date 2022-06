Wimbledon Winners List: Full List of Mens, Womens and Doubles Winners Year Wise From 1968

Wimbledon is an annual tennis tournament founded in 1877 by the British and is played on the grass courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London.

As it stands, Wimbledon has been held 134 times including the Amateur Era from 1877 to 1967 and the Open Era from 1968 till date. While the event is being held every, Wimbledon did not take place during the two World Wars and most recently in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

In the Amateur Era, William Renshaw (1881-1886, 1889) holds the record for the most titles in the men's singles competition, winning Wimbledon seven times.

In the Open Era, since the inclusion of professional tennis players in 1968, Roger Federer (2003-2007, 2009, 2012, 2017) holds the record for the most men's Singles titles with eight.

While the event only started with the men's singles competition, the women's singles and the three doubles competition were later added to the event. In the Open Era, all the five competitions have been held every year.

In women's singles, Dorothea Lambert Chambers (1903-1904, 1906, 1910-1911, 1913-1914) holds the record for most titles in the Amateur-challenge round era, with seven. In the Open Era, Martina Navratilova (1978-1979, 1982-1987, 1990) holds the record for most victories with nine.

In the doubles competitions, The Woodies, the Bryan Twins and the Williams sisters have enjoyed a great success during the Open Era. Now, let's take a look at the Wimbledon winners and runners up from 1968 to 2021: