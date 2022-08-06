CWG 2022: Indian wrestlers continue to dominate as Ravi Kumar, Vinesh Phogat, Naveen bag gold

Birmingham, Aug 6: The Indian wrestlers once again put up a dominating show as they gave India’s medal count a big bump as they accounted for five medals, including three gold medals and two bronze medals in Birmingham on Saturday (Aug 6).

Pooja Gehlot opened the medal rush, as she clinched bronze in the women’s freestyle 50kg, and then came Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who put up a stellar display to clinch India’s tenth gold medal at the ongoing Birmingham Games. But that wasn’t the end, Vinesh Phogat was up next, and the wrestler did not disappoint as she picked up the yellow metal, to take India’s gold medal count to 11.

The Indian wrestlers were still not done, as Naveen bagged India’s third wrestling gold for the day, taking India’s gold medal count to 12. Following Naveen's gold, Pooja Sihag picked up a bronze.

Starting off the medal rounds in wrestling, Gehlot, in her Commonwealth Games debut, bagged bronze with a 12-2 (technical superiority) win over Christelle Letchidjio of Scotland.

Following the bronze medal in their kitty, the Indian wrestlers pocketed back-to-back gold medals. First to clinch the yellow metal was Ravi Kumar.

Dahiya clinched India’s fourth gold in wrestling after Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia clinched gold on Friday.

Tokyo silver medallist Dahiya, who had earlier won both his bouts by technical superiority, dished out a similar performance in the final, as he defeated his Nigerian opponent Ebikewenimo Welson by technical superiority in the final of the men’s 57kg.

Next up was Phogat. Phogat etched her name in the history books as the Indian wrestler, who was the first Indian woman to win gold at both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, became the first Indian woman to bag three consecutive gold medals.

Phogat downed Sri Lanka’s Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don in her final league match to bag her third gold medal at the Games. The winner was decided by the Nordic system, with Phogat winning all her matches with ease.

Following Phogat’s historic win, Naveen was next up against Pakistan’s Muhammad Sharif Tahir in the Men’s freestyle 74kg. Naveen handed Tahir a 9-0 win to bag the third wrestling gold for India on Saturday and sixth overall.

Pooja Sihag continued Indian wrestlers winning run, as the Indian wrestler clinched a 10-0 (technical superiority) win over Naomi de Bruine of Australia.

With the wrestlers adding five medals, India’s medal count jumped to 35, including 12 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze medals.