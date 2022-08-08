CWG 2022: Never received help from state, says bronze-medallist wrestler Divya Kakran; Delhi govt responds

New Delhi, Aug 8: Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medal-winning wrestler Divya Kakran has again taken potshots at the Delhi government for not providing her any aid despite being a resident of the national capital and winning several international events.

The Aam Aadmi Party government was quick to respond saying it respects all sportspersons, but clarified that Kakran currently represents Uttar Pradesh. The government said it will look into the matter if the wrestler has ever applied for any sports scheme. Kakran won the bronze medal in the women's 68-kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was among those who congratulated her. But in a series of tweets on Sunday (August 8), the boxer said the government never helped her.

"I thank Delhi CM from the bottom of my heart for congratulating me on my victory. I have a request. I have been living and practicing in Delhi for the last 20 years, but I neither received any prize money nor did I get any help from the state @Arvind Kejriwal," Kakran tweeted in Hindi.

"I request you that I be felicitated in the same manner in which you honour other Delhi wrestlers even if they represent other states," she said in another tweet.

In another tweet, Divya shared a video from 2018 when she raised a similar issue with the Delhi CM during the felicitation ceremony following the contingent's return from CWG success.

"It seems history is repeating itself. Nothing has changed. No one did anything for me then and it remains the same now," Kakran captioned the video she shared.

The AAP government said in a statement, "Delhi government respects all sportspersons of the country and prays for their bright future. Currently, Divya Kakran plays for Uttar Pradesh. If she had played from Delhi or she had been part of any sports scheme of the government or she has applied in any such scheme, the government will surely look into it."

A bronze in Birmingham was Kakran's second medal at the CWG as she had won a bronze in the 2018 edition in Gold Coast as well. The wrestler won two gold medals in the Asian Championships, and finished third in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palmberg in the 68kg category.