CWG 2022: Your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology: PM Modi consoles bronze-medallist Pooja Gehlot

Birmingham, Aug 8: As the Commonwealth Games draw to a close, the Indian athletes walk away with not only medals, but also memories and historic achievements. One of the heart-warming moments from India’s campaign at the 2022 Birmingham Games was wrestler Pooja Gehlot’s emotional press conference after winning bronze.

The wrestlers had a triumphant run in the Birmingham Games, and Gehlot added to India’s medal tally with a bronze medal winning effort in the the women’s 50kg category.

After clinching bronze, Pooja got emotional at the press conference and was consoled by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the press conference after winning bronze, Pooja broke down in front of the cameras as she told news agency ANI, “I apologise to my compatriots. I wished that the National Anthem be played here.. But I will learn from my mistakes, and work on them.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Consoling the wrestler, PM Modi took to Twitter to motivate the young athlete. “Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead.. keep shining!,” Modi said in his tweet. PM Modi’s warm words set social media on fire.

PM Modi posted several messages throughout the Commonwealth Games, congratulating athletes, but his kind words for Pooja, touched everyone’s hearts. Fans hailed Modi for boosting Pooja’s morale after her emotional speech. Many hailed Modi, calling him a 'people’s PM.

Coming to Pooja’s semifinal match, Pooja went down to Cameron’s Rebecca Ndolo Muambo. Pooja won her bronze medal match on the basis of technical superiority. Pooja’s bronze is her first major senior international medal.

India added six medals on the final day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games to finish fourth on the final medal stands. India finished with a total of 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals.