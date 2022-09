World Wrestling Championships 2022: India Wrestlers in Action and Competition Schedule

The World Wrestling Championships 2022, the combined event that includes Greco-Roman and Freestyle events, is scheduled to be held from September 10 to September 18 at the Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia.

The 17th edition of World Wrestling Championships (WWC) held as a combined event will start with Greco Roman on the opening two days and will later continue with the freestyle events.

India will send a 29-member contingent, including the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya among other, to Belgrade to compete in the Freestyle and Greco-Roman events in different weight categories.

The Indian team will comprise of 10 men's freestyle, 9 women's freestyle and 10 men's greco roman wrestlers. Over the years, India has won 20 medals, including 1 gold, 5 silver and 14 bronze at the World Wrestling Championships. So, they will look to improve on the medal count in WWC.

Here is a look at the World Wrestling Championships 2022 India team, competition schedule and live streaming information: