World Wrestling Championships: Full List of India Medal Winners


Advertisement

Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia won medals in 2019

India has so far won 20 medals including 1 gold, 5 silver and 14 bronze at the World Wrestling Championships, a global event organized by the United World Wrestling (UWW).

Udey Chand landed the first-ever medal for India at the World Wrestling Championships in 1961 when he won the bronze medal in men's freestyle 67kg event. Six years later, Bishambar Ali Singh won the country's first-ever silver in men's freestyle 57kg event in 1967.

In 2010, history was made as Sushil Kumar won India's first and only gold so far in the men's freestyle 66kg category. Bajrang Punia (2018) and Deepak Punia (2019) also came close to landing the yellow metal in their respective weight categories.

Bajrang is also the only Indian to win a medal more than once. The 2018 silver-medallist Bajrang also won the bronze medal in the 2019 edition in men's freestyle 65kg event and another bronze in men's freestyle 60kg event.

Alka Tomar is India's first-ever women's wrestler to win a medal, clinching bronze in 2006. Anshu Malik, meanwhile, was the first woman from India to win a silver medal at the World Wrestling Championships.

Overall, India has had their best ever showing at the World Wrestling Championships in 2019, when they won 5 medals - 1 silver and 4 bronze. The second best haul was in 2013 when they won 3 medals. So far, 19 of India's medals has come in Freestyle and 1 in Greco-Roman.

Now, let's take a look at India Medal Winners at World Wrestling Championships:

MedallistMedalEventYearHost City
Sushil KumarGoldMen’s Freestyle 66kg2010Moscow, Russia
Bishambar Ali SinghSilverMen’s Freestyle 57kg1967Bucharest, Romania
Amit Kumar DahiyaSilverMen’s Freestyle 55kg2013Budapest, Hungary
Bajrang PuniaSilverMen’s Freestyle 65kg2018Budapest, Hungary
Deepak PuniaSilverMen’s Freestyle 86kg2019Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
Anshu MalikSilverWomen’s Freestyle 57kg2021Oslo, Norway
Udhey ChandBronzeMen’s Freestyle 67kg1961Yokohama, Japan
Alka TomarBronzeWomen’s Freestyle 59kg2006Guangzhou, China
Ramesh KumarBronzeMen’s Freestyle 74kg2009Herning, Denmark
Geeta PhogatBronzeWomen’s Freestyle 55kg2012Strathcona County, Canada
Babita KumariBronzeWomen’s Freestyle 51kg2012Strathcona County, Canada
Bajrang PuniaBronzeMen’s Freestyle 60kg2013Budapest, Hungary
Sandeep Tulsi YadavBronzeMen’s Greco-Roman 66kg2013Budapest, Hungary
Narsingh Pancham YadavBronzeMen’s Freestyle 74kg2015Las Vegas, USA
Pooja DhandaBronzeWomen’s Freestyle 57kg2018Budapest, Hungary
Vinesh PhogatBronzeWomen’s Freestyle 50kg2019Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
Ravi Kumar DahiyaBronzeMen’s Freestyle 57kg2019Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
Rahul AwareBronzeMen’s Freestyle 61kg2019Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
Bajrang PuniaBronzeMen’s Freestyle 65kg2019Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
Sarita MorBronzeWomen’s Freestyle 59kg2021Oslo, Norway
Advertisement

More WRESTLING News arrow_forward

Read More About: wrestling world championships vinesh phogat bajrang punia
Published On September 6, 2022

Read more...