World Wrestling Championships: Full List of India Medal Winners

India has so far won 20 medals including 1 gold, 5 silver and 14 bronze at the World Wrestling Championships, a global event organized by the United World Wrestling (UWW).

Udey Chand landed the first-ever medal for India at the World Wrestling Championships in 1961 when he won the bronze medal in men's freestyle 67kg event. Six years later, Bishambar Ali Singh won the country's first-ever silver in men's freestyle 57kg event in 1967.

In 2010, history was made as Sushil Kumar won India's first and only gold so far in the men's freestyle 66kg category. Bajrang Punia (2018) and Deepak Punia (2019) also came close to landing the yellow metal in their respective weight categories.

Bajrang is also the only Indian to win a medal more than once. The 2018 silver-medallist Bajrang also won the bronze medal in the 2019 edition in men's freestyle 65kg event and another bronze in men's freestyle 60kg event.

Alka Tomar is India's first-ever women's wrestler to win a medal, clinching bronze in 2006. Anshu Malik, meanwhile, was the first woman from India to win a silver medal at the World Wrestling Championships.

Overall, India has had their best ever showing at the World Wrestling Championships in 2019, when they won 5 medals - 1 silver and 4 bronze. The second best haul was in 2013 when they won 3 medals. So far, 19 of India's medals has come in Freestyle and 1 in Greco-Roman.

Now, let's take a look at India Medal Winners at World Wrestling Championships: