Wrestlers end protest on sports minister assurance; Brij Bhushan to step aside as WFI president for probe

New Delhi, January 21: Indian wrestlers called off their protest late on Friday night after a second meeting at Union sports minister Anurag Thakur's residence in the national capital.

The sports minister further announced at the late-night press conference that an oversight committee will investigate the accusations of sexual harassment by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and financial irregularities by the association.

Bajrang Punia, who attended the five-hour-long meeting with other star wrestlers, announced to the media that they are calling off the protest after assurance of action from Thakur against WFI.

The wrestlers have been staging a protest since Wednesday, accusing WFI top brass of sexual harassment of women's wrestlers, sponsorship fund embezzlement, and athletes' mismanagement.

"After receiving the assurance from our sports minister, we have decided to call off the protest," said Punia.

The wrestler -- Bajrang, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia, and others -- reached the residence of Thakur at 7 PM on Friday evening. This was the second meeting between the two parties as they met earlier late on Thursday night that lasted till the wee hours of Friday morning. Till Friday afternoon, the protesting wrestlers, at Jantar Mantar, remained adamant on Brij Bhushan's resignation and disbandment of WFI.

Thakur said the grievances of the wrestlers have been heard and necessary steps will be taken accordingly.

"I want to thank all the players as they have provided us with valuable inputs and our discussions have been about taking forward the sports. We have seen changes in multiple sports federations in the recent past and this will be looked upon," said Thakur.

"The demands put in by the wrestlers will be taken care of. We will constitute an oversight committee and will announce the name of members tomorrow."

He further assured that an unbiased probe will be carried by the committee on all the accusations levelled against WFI and its president with the latter stepping aside from his post.

"The committee will investigate all the serious allegations including sexual harassment and financial irregularities. It will be investigated properly and the committee will take further decisions," he added.

Wrestler's protest: Oversight committee to handle WFI and submit report in a month