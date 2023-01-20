Wrestlers protest: Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and other stars to skip years first international tournament

With the wrestlers' protest against their federation (WFI) entering the third day, star grappler Bajrang Punia has confirmed that all the senior wrestlers participating in the protest will skip the first international tournament of the season in Croatia.

As of Friday, just 10 days are left for the Zagreb Open Ranking Series to start in the Croatian capital on February 1. The national camp for the same was to start this week in Lucknow (for women) and Sonepat (for men). The camp for the women was already called off by Sports Authority of India on the direction of the sports ministry while the men's camp is on as scheduled.

However, the elite names such as Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia among a host of others are missing from the camp due to the ongoing protest, and Bajrang on Friday confirmed that the senior wrestlers are not going to compete in Zagreb.

"The senior wrestlers won't participate in the Ranking Series next month as we need to fight our battle at home first," said Bajrang. "We are not stopping the junior wrestlers, they must continue their preparations, we senior wrestlers will fight for their future here."

The major women wrestlers staging the protest includes Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik, and Sarita Mor among others.

Importance of Zagreb Open Ranking Series