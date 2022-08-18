AEW All Out 2022: Women’s Championship Match set; Updated card

Bengaluru, August 18: In less than three weeks time, AEW will host their annual PPV event All Out, and the main event for the show is yet to be declared. However, the promotion did announce two new matches for the event set for just a day after WWE’s Clash at the Castle.

During this week's Dynamite, AEW announced that Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa will defend her title against Toni Storm at All Out in a rematch from Forbidden Door.

Storm earned the right to challenge Rosa for the title for the second time after pinning KiLynn King on Dynamite. It should be noted that Rosa and Storm are also part of a tag team named Thunder Storm over the past few weeks.

AEW also aired a backstage segment during last night’s Dynamite episode featuring Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh where Dutt challenged FTR (Dax and Harwood) and Wardlow to a trios match at All Out. The challenge was accepted and the match was thereby confirmed for the PPV.

Plus, it was also announced that the first-ever AEW World Trios Tag Team Champions will also be crowned at All Out. The tournament is in progress on AEW TV and The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson) is the only team to have advanced to the semifinals.

The 2022 AEW All Out pay-per-view takes place Sunday, September 4 at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The current match card for the event goes as follows:

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm

AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship Finals

TBD vs. TBD

Trios Tag Team Match

FTR and Wardlow vs. Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage (yet to be confirmed)

The Main event match for AEW All Out 2022 is yet to be confirmed as the previously speculated lineup of CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley over the Unified AEW World Title has been added to the August 25 card of Dynamite which goes as follows:

Undisputed AEW World Championship Match

CM Punk (c) vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Trios Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinals

Death Triangle vs. Aussie Open

Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal

In more news, the match card for this week’s AEW Rampage has also been announced where the tag team title match should serve as the main event of the night. Check out the lineups for the August 19 episode that has already been taped from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio:

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Swerve In Our Glory (c) vs. Private Party

FTW Championship Match

Hook (c) vs. Zack Clayton

Trios Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

Best Friends vs. Trust Busters

Athena vs. Penelope Ford

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli promo