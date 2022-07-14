AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Barbed Wire Match announced alongside Rampage card

Bengaluru, July 14: AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Part 2 will take place next week and a barbaric No-DQ battle has been booked for the main event. In a first-ever-match billing, Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston will battle it out in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match.

To prohibit any sort of interference in the match, the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society (Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, and Sammy Guevara) will be hung above the ring in an old-school shark cage.

On Dynamite Week One, another big match was announced for next week where Darby Allin and Brody King will compete in a one-on-one capacity to culminate in their ongoing feud. It will be interesting to see Allin’s ally, Sting, or Brody’s allies from The House of Black will interfere in this match.

Also, The Varsity Blondes tag team will compete against the team of Christian Cage and Luchasaurus in a tag team match. The two up-and-coming superstars are eyeing revenge on Cage as the veteran verbally blasted the duo before physically assaulting them.

AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2 takes place next Wednesday, July 20 at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. The match card for the night stands as follows:

* Barbed Wire Everywhere Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho (Jericho Appreciation Society will be locked inside a shark cage hanging high above the ring)

* Darby Allin vs. Brody King

Advertisement Advertisement

* Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blondes

This Friday’s card for Rampage has also been announced on Dynamite as we now know that Jonathan Gresham will put his Ring of Honor World Championship on the line against Lee Moriarty.

Gresham recently joined Tully Blanchard, The Gates of Agony, and Brian Cage of the Tully Blanchard Enterprises after turning on his former ally, Lee Moriarty, on last week’s edition of Rampage that also marked his debut in AEW. Gresham vs. Cage was initially rumoured for ROH Death Before Dishonor event, but it’s been preponed.

Private Party will compete in a tag team match against The Lucha Brothers on Rampage. Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn will be making an appearance to speak out about disbanding themselves from The Acclaimed over last week’s edition of Dynamite. Plus, Kris Statlander is booked in a singles contest against Athena.

The July 15 episode of AEW Rampage takes place at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The updated match card goes as follows:

* Jonathan Gresham (with Tully Blanchard) (c.) vs. Lee Moriarty (with Matt Sydal) for the Ring of Honor World Championship

* The Gunn Club will explain their attack on The Acclaimed

* Private Party vs. The Lucha Bros.

* Kris Statlander vs. Athena