AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest matches announced alongside Rampage card

Bengaluru, July 7: The first night of the 2022 AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest will be underway starting next week. A couple of matches for the upcoming yearly edition have been announced with the headliner being a tag team title match.

The Young Bucks – Matt and Nick Johnson will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against two teams in a triple threat title match. Swerve in Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) and Team Taz’s Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks will be the two challengers against the only two-time AEW Tag Team Champions.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated The Butcher and The Blade on Dynamite, this week in a tag team contest. Ricky Starks and PowerHouse Hobbs then came out after the match and claimed that Lee and Swerve are not the best Tag Team in AEW.

AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks then interrupted the session and said they set the table for the best Tag Team Division and proposed a challenge for all six of them to set up the Triple Threat Match for the AEW Tag Team Titles at Fyter Fest.

In another big matchup set for next week, Jake Hager (former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger) from the Jericho Appreciation Society and Claudio Castagnoli from Blackpool Combat Club (former WWE Superstar Cesaro) will be competing in a singles contest.

Given their enriched history in the WWE, this matchup should be an interesting one. Previously, Hager and Claudio used to feature in a tag team called The Real Americans with Zeb Cotler being their manager in the WWE.

AEW Dynamite: Fyter fest Part I takes place Wednesday, July 13 at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The current match card for the event stands as follows:

AEW World Tag Team Championships

• Swerve in our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) (c)

• Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

Matches for this Friday’s AEW Rampage were also announced on Dynamite. ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will make his debut on AEW TV when he teams with Lee Moriarty to take on The Gates of Agony with Tully Blanchard.

Also announced for the upcoming episode is Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese. Last night, Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling were collecting signatures on a petition so that they could get Swerve Strickland removed from the AEW roster. The member of Best Friends denied accepting Nese and Sterling’s request after which Cassidy vs. Nese was booked.

Besides this, the yet-to-be defeated team of ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb will in action alongside top AEW Superstar Eddie Kingston in separate matches.

At a glance, the match card for the July 8 episode of AEW Rampage stands as follows:

* Eddie Kingston vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty vs. The Gates of Agony (with Tully Blanchard)

* Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese (with “Smart” Mark Sterling)

* Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb in action against TBA opponents