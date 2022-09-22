AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2022: Former WWE Superstar Paige debuts as Saraya

Bengaluru, September 22: Saraya Knight fka Paige has become an All Elite! Ending all the speculations regarding her professional wrestling career, one of the most popular female WWE Superstars of the modern generation, Paige, has officially joined All Elite Wrestling promotion under her real name, Saraya.

During last night's 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Toni Storm (c) defeated Britt Baker, Athena, and Serena Deeb in a Fatal-4-Way Match to retain her Interim AEW Women's World Championship.

After the match, Baker alongside her ally Jamie Hayter and Deeb attacked Toni and Athena. Just when it seemed like that Baker will pass out Toni with the Lockjaw submission hold, the music hit, and out came Saraya to send the entire pro-wrestling community to a frenzy.

Saraya made her signature "this is my house" scream before inviting Storm and Athena to join her in the ring. The trio then embraced to close the segment amid huge cheers from the crowd.

Shortly after, AEW President Tony Khan sent out a tweet about Saraya with the All Elite graphic in the background, announcing that she's the newest member of the All Elite Wrestling promotion. While nothing is confirmed, it appears that the pioneer female wrestler has joined AEW as an active in-ring performer.

The UK native has not been seen in action since getting kicked in the back by Sasha Banks during a Six-Woman Tag Team Match at a WWE MSG live event on December 26, 2017. The then-Paige suffered a severe neck injury during that match that was further referred to as a spinal stenosis condition.

This situation led the WWE doctors to permanently disqualify her from in-ring competition. At an age of just 25, Saraya was forced to announce her retirement from wrestling the night after WrestleMania 34.

Over the past year or so, Saraya has indicated on numerous occasions that her neck is feeling good and she's hoping to be back in action following the footsteps of WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Bryan Danielson, who overcame similar neck injuries to make a re-entry to the squared circle.

Back in June, WWE announced that Paige's contract expired and that they didn't want to renew it, making her a free agent in demand in the professional wrestling industry. Now as an AEW Superstar it seems just a matter of time before she returns to action as Saraya.