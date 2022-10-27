AEW Dynamite: Major Titles Matches announced alongside Rampage card

Bengaluru, October 27: Veteran AEW Superstar Chris Jericho is hell-bent on retaining the legacy of the ROH World Championship and he's constantly proved that on AEW programme by putting the belt on the line against former world champions.

Next week on AEW Dynamite, 'The Ocho' will once again defend his title, this time in an Open Challenge which any of the former ROH Champions could answer.

This match was set up after Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia teamed up against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta on Dynamite, last night and came up short.

After the match, Jericho invited any of the former ROH Champions during a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone for next week's Dynamite. The entire Jericho Appreciation Society members also expressed their beef with any former titleholders from ROH.

On the October 18 episode of Dynamite, Jericho successfully defended his ROH World Championship against former champion Dalton Castle. Prior to that, the former WWE Champion also had successful title defenses against two former ROH World Champions, Bryan Danielson and Bandido.

Apart from the ROH Title, the All-Atlantic Title will also be on the line on next week's Dynamite in a Triple Threat. Orange Cassidy is scheduled to defend against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix.

Cassidy won the title on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite where he defeated Pac to win the mid-card title and thereby culminate in his long-term feud with the formerly known Neville in WWE. On October 21 AEW Rampage, Cassidy defended his title for the first time against Rush and Dark Order's Preston Vance in a Triple Threat.

Apart from these two title matches, Darby Allin will be seen in action while the ongoing feud between Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker will amp up when these two get interviewed by Renee Paquette.

That being said, the match card for the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite taking place from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland stands as follows:

- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Any former ROH Champion - ROH World Championship Match

- Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix - All-Atlantic Championship Match

- Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

- Billy Gunn's Birthday Bash

- Renee Paquette sits for an interview with Dr. Britt Baker and Saraya

As for this week's Rampage, AEW announced that Matt Taven will challenge Wardlow for the TNT Championship. This match will mark Taven's AEW in-ring debut. Also, top AEW superstars like Claudio Castagnoli and Tay Melo will also be seen in action.

At a glance, the October 28 episode of AEW Rampage from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut goes as follows:

- Wardlow (c) vs. Matt Taven - TNT Championship Match

- Madison Rayne vs. Tay Melo

- Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker