AEW Dynamite: New Championship Match and Trios Tournament Semifinal announced

Bengaluru, September 1: AEW Dynamite presented yet another action-packed edition this week en route to the annual All Out tradition, waiting for this Sunday night. The next AEW World Title match in the form of the PPV Main Event was announced during the show.

Additionally, it was announced that Wheeler Yuta will put his ROH Pure Championship on the line against Daniel Garcia next week on Dynamite when AEW's flagship show visits the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Garcia has been teasing a face turn ever since he faced and earned the respect of Bryan Danielson two weeks ago on Dynamite. Next week will mark his second title match opportunity against the champion, with their first encounter occurring at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 in July.

Garcia has also been booked in the AEW All Out Casino Ladder Match for a future AEW World Championship opportunity where he'll compete against ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Penta El Zero M, Rush, Dante Martin, Rey Fénix, Andrade El Idolo, and a mystery TBA opponent.

A few matches for the next episode of Rampage have also been announced during last night's Dynamite. Preston Vance was ruled out of active in-ring competition due to injury while Evil Uno was taken out of the equation by Andrade on the show.

Then, Adam Page took care of the third spot in Dark Order's match against Best Friends as this trios tag team match featuring six superstars will now go down for the Trios Tournament Semifinals this Friday on Rampage.

AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory will feature in a promo exchange segment with The Acclaimed on Rampage ahead of their tag title bout at 2022 All Out. Strickland and Keith Lee volunteered this title match opportunity to Max Caster and Anthony Bowens to set up the match.

Also, QT Marshall will compete against Ricky Starks in a singles bout as The Factory's persuasion to convince Starks to join their faction continues. This group even delivered a beatdown to Starks in order to please their leader, Powerhouse Hobbs.

Real-life couple Sammy Guevera and Tay Conti will be in action in a mixed tag team match while WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry will also be present for an interview session with the current AEW TBS Champion.

The September 2 episode of AEW Rampage has already been taped from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The match card for the weekly AEW program stands as follows:

- Adam Page, Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Best Friends - AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinals

- Swerve In Our Glory & The Acclaimed promo

- QT Marshall vs. Ricky Starks

- Mark Henry's sit-down interview with Jade Cargill & Athena

- Ortiz & Ruby Soho vs. Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo