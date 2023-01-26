AEW Dynamite: TNT Title Match, ex-NXT Star’s debut and more announced

Bengaluru, January 26: Another action-packed episode of AEW Dynamite went down this week that led to the announcement of the next AEW TNT Championship match set for the very next episode.

In one of the headliners of the upcoming show, the AEW TNT Champion, Darby Allin will once again defend his title against his current rival but this time in a gimmick match.

As per the confirmations from AEW, Allin will take on Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred match. This match comes after Allin beat Joe for the title on the January 4 Dynamite.

Adam "Hangman" Page appeared during a backstage interview segment with Renee Paquette, last night on Dynamite this week where the former AEW World Champion intended to have a match with Jon Moxley.

Wheeler Yuta interrupted the interview session to inform that Mox will indeed take on Page, next Wednesday. The match was later made, official for next week's card for Dynamite.

In another interesting announcement, former WWE NXT Superstar Timothy Thatcher will make his Dynamite debut in a match against former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson.

This week, the current AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF paid Brian Cage to break Brian Danielson's arm so that The American Dragon can't compete in a proposed one-hour Iron Man match at AEW Revolution against MJF.

However, Bryan somehow managed to defeat Brian Cage in an action-packed contest on the latest episode of Dynamite. Cage, however, delivered an onslaught attack on Bryan after the match, targeting the latter's arm.

MJF also joined Cage inside the ring for the attack which led Konosuke Takeshita to arrive at the ring to make the save for the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

The Devil retreated but he may have another trick up his sleeve. Appearing in a video promo, he stated that Bryan's next opponent will systematically eliminate him.

The opponent was then announced to be the former WWE NXT star, Timothy Thatcher. The company also aired a video package to hype things up for the arrival of the international star.

Thatcher was released from his WWE contract on January 5, 2022, after which he debuted on Pro Wrestling NOAH on June 7. Before joining the WWE, he made a name for himself on the independent circuit.

Overall, the February 1 episode match card from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio stands as follows:

- Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley

- Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher

- Darby Allin (c) vs. Samoa Joe - TNT Championship No Holds Barred Match

- The Acclaimed will be in action