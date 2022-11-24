AEW Dynamite: Top Championship forfeited; New challenger revealed

Bengaluru, November 24: Injured AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa officially vacated her title during the latest live episode of AEW Dynamite.

As a result, Jamie Hayter will no longer be recognized as an interim AEW Women's Champion. Alongside the previous interim champ Toni Storm, she will also be recognized as a former AEW Women's World Champion, according to AEW announcers.

Popular AEW journalist Renee Paquette noted on Dynamite that due to the extensive nature of her injury, Rosa won't return to work anytime soon and hence she has come to terms with AEW to relinquish her title.

"AEW management has been forced to ask Thunder Rosa to relinquish the championship. Thunder Rosa was a fighting champion for AEW, she's willing to step aside for the benefit of AEW, but more specifically for all of the women of AEW."

Paquette would then introduce the new AEW Women's World Champion Hayter for an interview segment. Along with her bestie, Dr. Britt Baker, she also defeated the teams of Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue and Anna Jay & Tay Melo in a three-way match.

Thunder Rosa also reacted on forfeiting the title on Twitter with the following comments:

"Thank you #ThunderArmy for all the support and @aew for being there for me. Dream-like moments happened in this run, and this is not how I wanted to lose the championship, but you deserve a present champion; on to the next chapter."

At Full Gear PPV, this past weekend, Hayter defeated Toni Storm to win the AEW Women's World Championship. With Storm and Hayter's interim reigns now officially being removed, the record book recognizes Hayter as the seventh AEW Women's World Title-holder.

Riho became the inaugural champion by defeating Nyla Rose on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on October 2, 2019. Hikaru Shida had the longest reign with the title for 372 days, while Toni Storm had the shortest reign for 76 days.

As for the new AEW World Champion MJF, he has been booked in his first title defense against a brand new opponent within three weeks from now in an annual episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ricky Starks won the third annual AEW World Title Eliminator tourney, last night to set up a clash against MJF at the AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming special episode on December 14.

Starks defeated Ethan Page in the final of the tournament on the November 23 episode of AEW Dynamite to become the new number-one contender for the top title of AEW held by MJF.

MJF defeated Jon Moxley at the Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view to end the latter's third AEW world title reign and begin the first reign for himself. AEW Winter is Coming will mark his first championship defense.