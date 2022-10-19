AEW Dynamite: Top Superstar hospitalized after injury; New matches announced

Bengaluru, October 19: The latest episode of AEW Dynamite aired on a Tuesday night instead of Wednesday (October 18) night, going head-to-head against WWE's NXT programme.

In the main event of the show from Cincinnati, Ohio, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley defeated Adam Hangman Page via referee stoppage to retain his title. The finish came after the challenger picked up a legit injury during the match.

Page digested a vicious lariat right to the head from Moxley before landing awkwardly on the head to the mat. Afterward, he was unable to get back on his feet which resulted in the referee calling the doctor to check on him.

The match bell was also rung to end the contest. AEW offered the following medical update on Page, affirming that he has suffered a concussion.

"Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by medical personnel to a Cincinnati trauma center and diagnosed with a concussion. He was discharged but will remain in AEW's concussion protocol.

AEW and Hangman Page are grateful for the exemplary response and care of staff and local medical personnel, and are appreciative of the love and support of fans everywhere."

PWInsider also offered some insider scoops on the scary incident. After Dynamite went off the air, Page was checked out by the doctors, backstage, but he was ultimately sent to a hospital for further medical examinations.

Due to the injury, the ending sequence of Dynamite was improvised, where Moxley called out MJF to cash-in his title shot right there. MJF came out and announced that he will cash-in his Poker Chip and face Moxley for the AEW World Title in the main event of AEW Full Gear 2022.

Several matches for next week's AEW Dynamite were also announced last night. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) will take on Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) to determine the number one contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed.

Plus, Riho will return to in-ring competition against Jamie Hayter. The first-ever AEW Women's World Champion returned to Dynamite to help Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm from an attack by Rebel and Jamie Hayter.

Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho will be in action in a tag team match along with his JAS members. Plus, another former world champion Bryan Danielson will be competing in a singles contest against Sammy Guevara.

The October 26, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite takes place at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Check out the updated card of the weekly episode:

- FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee) - Number-One Contender's Match for AEW World Tag Team Championships

- Riho vs. Jamie Hayter - Singles Match

- Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) - Tag Team Match

- Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara - Singles Match