AEW Dynamite: Two Championship matches and Rampage Fyter Fest card announced

Bengaluru, July 21: AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa will put her title on the line against Miyu Yamashita, next week on AEW Dynamite.

This match happens just a few weeks after Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Summer Sun Princess 22 event where these two locked horns in a non-title bout. On that night, Miyu defeated Rosa to become the new number-one contender to Rosa’s title.

Then during last night’s Dynamite on the TBS Network, Miyu vs. Rosa was confirmed for the July 27 episode of AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen episode. Japanese wrestler Miyu is expected to get more exposure to the American audience in the upcoming matchup.

This will mark Rosa’s first title defense since her victory over Toni Storm at the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26. At this point, the two former rivals have formed a tag team to get involved in a feud against Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose.

Miyu, on other hand, is currently in the United States as part of a tour of the TJPW promotion. Helmed as a top superstar of TJPW, she had been the inaugural Tokyo Princess of Princess Champion in 2016. Since then, she has held the belt on three occasions to get a combined 1065-day reign.

A second title match has been announced for the July 27 episode of AEW Dynamite where FTW Champion Ricky Starks will defend against Danhausen.

Last night, Starks defeated Cole Karter to retain the FTW Championship. After Cole missed a 450-Splash off the top turnbuckle, Starks connected with a spear to get the pin on Karter.

After the match, Starks grabbed a microphone and issued another open challenge over the FTW Championship. Danhausen’s music played as he appeared to accept the challenge. Starks backed down from the title defense but later AEW President Tony Khan made the match, official for next week.

In more news, AEW’s Fyter Fest Night Four will go down through this week’s episode of Rampage on Friday night where the main event will feature Jay Lethal going up against Christopher Daniels.

Top AEW Superstar Britt Baker will team up with her ally Jamie Hayter in a tag team action against unnamed opponents. Also, Adam 'Hangman’ Page will feature in another tag team action by pairing up with John Silver against The Butcher and The Blade.

At a glance, the current card for the July 22 episode of AEW Rampage stands as follows:

– Hangman Page and John Silver vs. The Butcher and The Blade

– Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin

– Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue and Ashley D’Amboise

– Jay Lethal vs. Christopher Daniels