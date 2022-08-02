Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey written off WWE TV during Raw after SummerSlam 2022

Bengaluru, August 2: Top WWE Raw Superstar Becky Lynch is expected to miss a few months of in-ring competition due to an injury suffered at Summerslam, as per WWE’s announcement.

The post-Summerslam episode of Monday Night Raw opened with the longest-reigning Raw Women’s Champion of all time who came out with her right arm in a sling. In a promo session, she confirmed coming out to the PLE with a separated shoulder.

Back on Saturday Night, Lynch came up short against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the SummerSlam premium live event and also injured her shoulder. After the loss, she also teased dropping her heel “Big Time Becks” persona in order to bring back “The Man” gimmick.

Lynch then further solidified her babyface-turn in that promo segment before heading to the back where the newly debuting heel trio of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai attacked her. Belair tried to make the save but it was too late.

It’s unknown at this point whether Lynch will require surgery to fix her separated shoulder. According to Fightful Select, there’s a 50/50 chance of the top superstar undergoing surgery. The source also noted that she tweaked her shoulder very early into her match against Belair.

Advertisement Advertisement

It apparently happened after Belair botched a Grand Slam move on her. Lynch then rolled out of of the ring to pop her shoulder back into place and continue the match for the next 16 minutes.

The injury forced Lynch to work through the bout favoring her right shoulder but she got props for finishing it. Afterward, online photos also surfaced showing that she was leaving SummerSlam with the medical team clutching her arm close to her body.

In more news from Summerslam 2022, Liv Morgan retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey in a controversial fashion at the PLE.

The finish of this match saw Ronda trapping Liv in the Armbar while Liv putting her shoulder down for the referee’s count, at the same time.

The referee counted the three pins in favor of Liv but at the same time Liv tapped out which the referee never noticed. Hence, he awarded the victory to Liv via pin-fall.

Rousey was visibly unhappy about the decision and went on to attack both Liv and the referee after the match. For attack on a WWE Official, the company has now suspended Rousey for her ruthless actions.

It’s believed that the suspension isn’t a real but a kayfabe one to keep The Baddest Woman on the Planet out of the scene for some time. There is no update on how long this suspension will continue but she won’t be appearing on the post-Summerslam edition of Smackdown, this Friday.