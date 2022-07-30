Clash at the Castle: New challenger set for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Bengaluru, July 30: The fate of the Undisputed WWE Universal Title will be decided on Saturday night’s edition of Summerslam while the next challenger in line for the title has already been determined during last night’s Smackdown.

The go-home episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX for Summerslam 2022 witnessed Drew McIntyre defeating Sheamus (with Ridge Holland and Butch) in an Irish Donnybrook Street Fight Match to earn an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WWE Clash At The Castle.

Before the match even started, Sheamus attacked McIntyre at ringside during the latter’s entrance. Plus, The Brawling Brutes were also standing at ringside to provide assistance to their leader Sheamus using the No-DQ environment of the match.

McIntyre took out Holland by delivering a belly-to-belly suplex and then got rid of Butch using a shillelagh. Sheamus then received a powerbomb through a table followed by a Claymore Kick from McIntyre to digest the pin-fall loss.

With that, McIntyre finally got back to the prime championship picture in the WWE after more than a year. WWE was saving him up for this opportunity as the company heads to his native land of the United Kingdom for Clash at the Castle.

Advertisement Advertisement

Currently, Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match at Summerslam.

The popular belief is that Roman will retain his belt and then proceed to defend against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. But things could be routed in an unconventional direction with Triple H being in charge of the creative team.

Over on Smackdown, Theory attacked McIntyre with his Money In The Bank briefcase right after the latter’s win against Sheamus. Then in the main event segment, Theory tried to deliver a sneak attack on Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar got out of the way and easily downed him with a flurry of German Suplexes to stand tall. Suddenly, McIntyre entered the ring and leveled Mr. Money in the Bank with his pendant Claymore Kick.

Then Lesnar and McIntyre shared a staredown to end this week’s Smackdown. Thus, The Beast Incarnate vs. The Scottish Warrior for Clash at the Castle was indicated on the eve of Summerslam.

These two have a history as McIntyre pummeled Lesnar out of the ring on his way to the 2020 Royal Rumble match win. He then defeated Lesnar to win his maiden WWE Championship in the main event of Wrestlemania 36.

Lesnar sought payback, earlier this year when he dumped McIntyre out of the ring to win the 2022 Royal Rumble match. Now, we have to wait till Summerslam’s conclusion to get to know whether match no. 2 between these two is waiting on September 3.