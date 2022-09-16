Crown Jewel 2022: Spoiler on Roman Reigns’ Title Match opponent for WWE PLE

Bengaluru, September 16: After mowing down literally each of his challengers on the roster, the question remains who could possibly be the next one in line to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

In the main event of WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain his dual belts and since then the fans have been wondering what could be next for the champion after topping the biggest babyface superstar on SmackDown. WWE has since dropped a tease regarding this matter.

Earlier this week, Roman Reigns appeared in an interview hosted by celebrity Logan Paul on his 'Impaulsive' podcast. The two had some friendly conversation after which Paul ended up claiming that he could defeat the Head of the Table in a match.

Roman wasn't happy with these comments and hence advised his Wiseman Paul Heyman to handle the matter while also taking a shot at the celebrity YouTuber.

"I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I'm gone you run your mouth?!. Wiseman, [Paul Heyman], handle him."

Heyman promised Reigns that he would "bestow upon Logan Paul the wisdom he so desperately lacks" and that the situation has already been "HANDLED!"

Logan has since taken to social media to ask Heyman on how exactly the latter intends to do so. Neither Heyman nor Reigns has revealed their plans for Logan but WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque chimed in the conversation as he has the perfect place to settle out their difference in opinion.

"...It just so happens I have a globally televised platform to allow our Superstars to 'handle' their issues with one another ... consider this an invite for SmackDown tomorrow night!"

Logan Paul had since accepted this invitation and WWE is promoting him to appear on this week's SmackDown. The star with an MMA background is expected to bring his 'Media Megastar energy' to the Blue Brand.

While nothing is confirmed on what Paul is actually planning to do on his return to TV but tonight's appearance should mark the beginning of a storyline to culminate in a matchup against Roman Reigns at the 2022 Crown Jewel PPV.

We'll see how things will unfold on SmackDown when Logan makes his next live appearance on WWE TV. Meanwhile, the recent report from Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter falls in line with the current speculation around the Crown Jewel main event lineup.

Meltzer announced that despite teases on Raw, neither Kevin Owens nor Seth Rollins is scheduled to face Roman Reigns in his next title match. Given that Extreme Rules isn't promoting the latter one, that next title defense is legit happening at Crown Jewel 2022 edition set for early November.