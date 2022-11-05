Crown Jewel 2022: Spoilers around marquee matches from WWE PLE

WWE has started taking over Saudi Arabia with their marquee superstars flying to the country, hoping to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience via the latest edition of Crown Jewel premium live event.

Soon after landing in the middle-east country, top WWE Superstars were in attendance in Riyadh to hype things up around the show and the latest news is that celebrity Jake Paul was spotted.

Jake was basically confirmed in the conference to be at ringside when his brother Logan Paul faces Roman Reigns in the main event of Crown Jewel 2022 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

A couple of days ago, Wrestling Observer already reported that Jake would appear at the event to be in the corner of Logan, trying to neutralize the ringside shenanigans by The Bloodline.

The updated betting odds for Crown Jewel 2022 premium live event have also been released courtesy of BetOnline which indicates that Roman Reigns is a massive favorite heading into his bout against the YouTuber-turned-fighter.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion stands at -4000 against his novice opponent +900 who only took part in two matches in his pro-wrestling career.

Just like The Bloodline leader, The Usos are also massive -4000 favorites to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland), standing at +900.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match. The EST of WWE appears to be a slight -180 favorite against The Role Model +140. Due to the gap being a short one between the two opponents, there’s still a chance of a championship change in this match.

In the other title match of the Saudi Arabia PLE, Asuka and Alexa Bliss are -400 heavy favorites to retain the Women's Tag Team Championships against +250 underdogs DAMAGE CTRL (IYO SKY and Dakota Kai). This makes sense as Bliss and Asuka have just won the tag titles, this Monday on Raw.

At a glance, the betting odds for Crown Jewel 2022 premium live event are given below [- sign hints at the favorites while the + sign shows the underdogs]:

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match Winner

Roman Reigns: -4000

Logan Paul: +900

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match Winner

Bianca Belair: -180

Bayley: +140

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match Winner

The Usos: -4000

The Brawling Brutes +900

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Asuka and Alexa Bliss: -400

DAMAGE CRTL: +250

Singles Match Winner

Brock Lesnar: -500

Bobby Lashley: +300

Steel Cage Match Winner

Drew Mcintyre: -220

Karrion Kross: +160

Singles Match Winner

Braun Strowman: -1000

Omos: +500

Six-Man Tag Team Match Winner

The O.C: -600

The Judgment Day: +350