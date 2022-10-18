Crown Jewel 2022: Two big matches announced for November WWE PLE

Bengaluru, October 18: At Crown Jewel 2022, two of the most powerful heavyweights of the current WWE roster - Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will collide in a rematch.

Seeds for this bout have been planted, last week when Lesnar made a surprise appearance during the Raw season premiere and absolutely destroyed Lashley with German Suplexes and F-5s. Seth Rollins took advantage of the situation and pinned Lashley to win the United States Title.

A furious Lashley then kicked off this week's Raw by calling out Lesnar who was also quick to come out to the show. The two brawled at ringside when Lashley speared Lesnar through the barricade at ringside, and then on top of the announce table.

After the fight between the two was over, the announcers noted that Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley II is now scheduled to go down at the latest upcoming edition of the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event.

The dream match between the two finally became a reality at Royal Rumble in January of this year. On that night, Lashley captured the WWE Title from Lesnar, courtesy of Paul Heyman double-crossing the latter with Roman Reigns.

Lesnar would then proceed to win back the WWE Title from Lashley in an Elimination Chamber Match, the very next month. But the two never faced off due to a kayfabe injury suffered by Lashley, that night.

Besides Lashley vs. Lesnar II, WWE has also confirmed Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) vs. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) for Crown Jewel 2022 in a six-man tag team match.

Over on Raw, Finn Balor, the original leader of The Bullet Club faction in NJPW reminded former members of the group The O.C. about starting "this stupid little club." Then, he also wanted to "break them" just because he can.

Judgment Day would then challenge The O.C. to the Six-Man Tag Match at the upcoming PPV that was accepted, right away. Shortly after the segment, WWE confirmed the match between the two top groups of the Raw brand for the Saudi Arabia spectacle.

The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel premium live event will take place at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 5th. The current match card for the show is as follows:

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul

- Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

- The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) (with Rhea Ripley) vs. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson)